10 Thursday

International Science Center & Science Museum Da

Did you know: There's never been a special day to recognize science centers until this year

Celebrated on the occasion of World Science Day for Peace and Development

Learn about the impact science centers and museums have on "future explorers"

As always, have fun playing with the discovery center's interactive exhibits — free today

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, discoverspace.org.

11 Friday

Red Carpet Soul Jam

Starring Silk, Donell Jones and local favorite Tony Exum Jr.

Hosted by comedian/actor/writer Rodney Perry

Jam to Silk's hits, "Freak Me" and "Happy Days," plus other R&B classics

Get fancy! This isn't just a concert, it's a party

8 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., tickets start at $35, redcarpetsouljam.com.

11 Friday

Hand to Mouth

Nom de Plume features artists working anonymously in unfamiliar media, for better or worse

GOCA director Daisy McGowan's solo show, Hand to Mouth, is a mixed-media exploration of, well, lots of things

Themes include: language, graphic art, animal mortality, anatomy and sexuality

Since Modbo and S.P.Q.R. are right next door, it's a two-for-one art experience

5:30-9 p.m., The Modbo and S.P.Q.R., 17B and 17C E. Bijou St., free, themodbo.com.

12 Saturday

Steampunk Unbirthday Tea Party

Don't forget to dress up — costume contest will reward the steampunkest attendee

Shop the "HeART Market," local artisans who'll donate some of their proceeds to Imagination Celebration

Are you the performing type? There's an open mic, too

Hosted by Dragon Theatre Productions, Imagination Celebration's all-inclusive theater project

5-8 p.m., Imagination Celebration's Imagination Space, 750 Citadel Drive, imaginationcelebration.org.

12 Saturday

PrePress

This ain't your average dance performance — takes place in the old, empty Gazette building

A sequel to last spring's Press, which explored the building's loss of labor through live music, video and dance

Unlike its predecessor, PrePress nostalgically recalls the heyday of print news, so you can imagine why we in the paper business are excited

Music composed by UCCS' Glen Whitehead

Nov. 12-13, 2 and 4 p.m., The former Gazette building, 30 S. Prospect St., $15, advance registration required, ormaodance.org.

13 Sunday

Chefs to the Rescue

Featuring six local celebrity chefs, our 2016 Best Of gold winner Brother Luck among them

This five-course meal is comprised of all rescued food

There will also be entertainment and a live auction to benefit Seeds Community Café and Colorado Springs Food Rescue

Don't let the price scare you, it's well worth it and supports some great causes

6:30-9:30 p.m., The Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave., $100, seedscommunitycafe.org/chefs-to-the-rescue.

15 Tuesday

The Addicts Comedy Tour

Sometimes it's good to face life's hard knocks with a laugh. We all know that well enough, considering Saturday Night Live's political skits have helped us all weather this tumultuous and emotionally draining election cycle. But there are some things that you just don't joke about. Somehow, comedians Mark Lundholm and Kurtis Matthews manage to find the funny in one such subject: recovery, specifically recovery from addiction.

The Addicts Comedy Tour, which stops at Stargazers tonight, isn't your typical stand-up routine. You won't find any casually racist or sexist humor, no easy laughs or "how about airline food." Lundholm and Matthews create most of their humor in their storytelling, examining their lives and journeys through addiction, from jail to rehab.

"Humor has a way of removing shame, lessening the threat and making it memorable," Lundholm said in an interview earlier this year, speaking to the purpose of the tour. When addicts laugh at themselves, or see themselves in Lundholm and Matthews' stories, the message sticks — that recovery is possible, even if it sucks along the way.

The audience, many of whom are addicts themselves, might relate to Lundholm and Matthews' turbulent childhoods, or to the fact that they found addiction in everything from hard drugs to Facebook. But Lundholm and Matthews want more than addicts to attend their shows.

Friends, family, and normal folks who can somehow stop at "casual interest" on the way to "addiction," would do well to hear what they have to say. There are a lot of myths floating around about addicts, and a lot of assumptions. At least here, you know you're going to get the truth. It might not be pretty, but it'll be funny. 7 p.m., Stargazers, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20, stargazerstheatre.com.