'It's always there," says playwright Hannah Rockey of the pain of her sister's suicide. "It was 19 years ago and it sits on my shoulders as if it's been hours. It's never going to be OK, but it's there."

Rockey, who will soon finish her master's degree in drama therapy, is the writer of One Sixteenth of an Inch, an ethnodrama about suicide, performed tonight by THEATREdART at Cottonwood Center for the Arts. Rockey says she put the play out there without expecting much response, but that THEATREdART immediately offered a space, actors and support to get it produced.

For those unfamiliar with the term, an ethnodrama is a non-traditional play, comprising personal stories and interviews. For One Sixteenth, Rockey interviewed people who have been affected by suicide — either the suicide of a loved one or their own attempts.

She pulled these stories together — including the moments of humor that made them so human — and framed them in a way that makes sense. More importantly, it conveys a message.

"We've had so many suicides of all ages," she says, "that we've got to start talking about it. The whole message of the play is 'talk about it.'"

During the piece, a mime wanders the stage. Her role is to try to hush the people speaking, to turn the sign around or distract the audience. According to Rockey, the mime represents the "everyman" who doesn't like to discuss the sensitive issue of suicide.

"I'm thinking of it less as a play and more as a public service," Rockey says, adding that the talk-back afterward with folks from Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention may be more important, even, than the play itself.

THEATREdART is well known within the community for putting on unconventional and evocative works. A devised performance of War of the Worlds earlier this year got people talking, and they've also tackled everything from Crime and Punishment to Reservoir Dogs.

Tonight, they and Rockey present One Sixteenth of an Inch alongside poetry and other performance art, hoping to start the conversation and, maybe, find some healing along the way.

7:30 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., all donations benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, theatredart.org.

Film was created by Taryn Brumfitt, an Australian mother who struggled with body image after giving birth to her children

Brumfitt also heads the website bodyimagemovement.com, which encourages women to think differently about their bodies

Brought to us locally by energy healer Marah Armijo

A sad statistic: 91 percent of American women are unhappy with their bodies and resort to dieting

7:30-9 p.m., Interquest Stadium 14, 11250 Rampart Hill View., gathr.us/screening/17681.

This is Warren Miller's 67th annual skiing film

Film crews have traveled all over the world for some of these stories, including Greenland and Switzerland

As always the film celebrates the history and culture of skiing and snow sports

Miller has been called "skiing's greatest ambassador" for his commitment to documenting the sport

8-10 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22.75, pikespeakcenter.com.

Bigger and better than any RPS tournament Upadowna has yet hosted, this year including fellow Give! organizations Seeds Community Café and All Breed Rescue

Confident players should sign up to represent one of the three nonprofits and show off what the website calls "your mad, hand ninja skillz"

Double-elimination match includes three brackets, each consisting of up to 14 people. Think you can make it to the top?

5:30-8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., upadowna.org.

Featuring exclusive one-day-only merchandise and comics

Limited-edition comics include special issues of Doctor Strange and Warhammer 40k

Store discounts as deep as 75 percent on other selected items, including action figures and toys

Escape Velocity won Gold in the "Comic Shop" category of this year's Best Of — go out and support them

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Escape Velocity, 19 E. Bijou St. and 3347 Cinema Point, 578-8847.

Yes, it's Christmas music, but it's not the kind playing over the loudspeakers at Walmart between August and January

TSO puts on one heck of a light show, so the spectacle is as much a draw as the music

According to Billboard Magazine and Pollstar, TSO was ranked in the Top 10 ticket-selling bands between 2000 and 2010

That means you should probably get your tickets now — the World Arena often sells out

3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $56-$76, broadmoorworldarena.com.