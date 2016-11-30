30 Wednesday

click to enlarge Outdoor Sports & Rec Expo: Holiday Edition

The sixth such expo put on by Colorado Springs Young Professionals, in collaboration with other groups

300 people attend on average, but let's see if we can't bring that number up

Vendors include Borealis Fat Bike, Wahoo Fitness, SUP Colorado Springs and more

The H.O.P.E. Foundation will be hosting their coat drive in conjunction with this event, so bring your gently-used or new winter coats

5-8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., facebook.com/cosyoungpros.

click to enlarge Soundtrack for a Revolution

Exploring the Civil Rights Movement through a new lens, this documentary showcases the protest songs and musical artists who influenced a generation

Features archival footage, plus performances of some of these songs by contemporary artists

Director Dan Sturman and producer Dylan Nelson will be on hand to discuss the documentary and the movement itself after the screening

7 p.m., CC's Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free, coloradocollege.edu.

1 Thursday

click to enlarge The Fever

This performance is going to be quite the collaboration — GOCA, UCCS' Theatre & Dance Program and New-York-based performing troupe 600 Highwaymen all come together for a mix of dance, theater and music

Explores the idea of the body, how we care for our own and the bodies of others

600 Highwaymen is an award-winning theatrical duo made up of Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone, who will premiere The Fever in New York in January, with a couple of UCCS students along for the ride

Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 7-10, 7:30 p.m., GOCA 1420 at UCCS, 1429 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free, reservations required, 255-3567.

1 Thursday

click to enlarge Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Band leader Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sondergren started the band in 1989, naming it after an autograph signed by blues legend Albert Collins

You might remember them from the swinging halftime show at Superbowl XXXIII in 1999

They're part of what made swing cool again, heading up the swing revival with a mix of jazz, dixieland and contemporary sounds

As of this year, they've performed more than 2,700 live shows, but that won't make tonight any less special

7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo, $40-$54, pueblomemorialhall.com.

2 Friday

click to enlarge Bemis School of Art 17th Annual Art Sale

Meet the artists behind Bemis, teachers and producers of fine art

Work for sale is pretty much you-name-it, including pottery, jewelry, paintings, handmade cards, prints, textiles and more

Enjoy some hot cider while you shop, or decorate (and drink from) your own wine glass for a small fee

Interactive art activities are going on all weekend. Keep an eye out!

Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bemis School of Art, 818 Pelham Place, csfineartscenter.org.

2 Friday

click to enlarge Your Fathers, Where Are They? And the Prophets, Do They Live Forever?

These days, we've all got a lot of questions we want answered — questions about life, love, our government, how we ended up here and what we need to do to get someplace better. That's why Colton Cobal, director of COUNTER/Weight Theatre Lab's new show, says this play is particularly timely.

Your Fathers? Where are they? And the Prophets, Do They Live Forever? (originally a Dave Eggers novel) was adapted for this production by stage manager Rachel Fey. It follows the journey of one young man as he kidnaps an astronaut, a congressman and others who he hopes can answer all of life's questions for him — only to find that their answers don't satisfy. More than that, the new questions that arise from these interrogations become overwhelming, and he decides he'd rather just run away from it all.

We've all been there, though maybe without the kidnapping part.

"He's this kind of millennial character," Cobal says, "and he's going through these struggles with identity and with the realization he's going to die one day." Cobal says the protagonist, Thomas, is scared. Scared of death, the government, police brutality, "all things that are relevant right now."

The relevance, however, is only one of the reasons COUNTER/Weight chose to adapt this particular novel. Cobal says they wanted a dramatic script, and one that focused not on the technical aspects of theater, but on the people. "We tried to do a play that was the nitty-gritty of theater, actor-on-actor interaction."

Your Fathers? is definitely that. "I've never seen a play done like this," Cobal says, "where you just have these two-person scenes and all the characters are only interacting through one character the entire time." Moreover, since one of them is always tied up, only Thomas has the freedom to move around. Add in the fact that the whole thing takes place in a warehouse on an abandoned military base, and that doesn't leave much but the actors themselves to carry the show.

That's why Cobal says they came out of auditions with some excellent local talent. With Alexander Risk, Brian Mann, Mark Cannon and Emma Colligan playing the captives, plus COUNTER/Weight artistic director Ethan Everhart in the lead role, they have a cast that can pull its weight.

Fair warning: This is going to be a rough one. The themes are very adult, and the protagonist isn't the only one who might not like the answers to his questions. But if nothing else it will make you think, and every revelation starts with a question, doesn't it?

7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays; through Dec. 18, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $6-$10, counterweighttheatre.com.