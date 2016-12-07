7 Wednesday

Early's poetry is unique in that, as a Laguna Pueblo poet, he incorporates elements of his native language, Keresan

He's also a potter, working in traditional styles in order to keep the art of Laguna Pueblo pottery alive

His first book, Ears of Corn: Listen, includes meditations on history and modern times that flow through the passing seasons

One of four native poets honored at the 17th Annual Taos Summer Writers' Festival

7 p.m., CC's Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free, 389-6607.

8 Thursday

This isn't your average holiday performance, and it's certainly not for kids

Features new holiday-themed circus, burlesque and variety acts by Miriam Roth, aerialists Elizabeth Fluharty and Tatiana Nikitenko, plus tons more

The show isn't actually on ice; but the signature cocktails are

Get ready to laugh — comedy and emceeing provided by Babette Matdiva and Jim Jackson

7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 18, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25, themat.org.

9 Friday

Hosted by the Maker Fair, which holds tons of great events throughout the year; this one features an all-handcrafted bazaar for your shopping needs

Distract your kids while you shop with make-and-take crafts and a yeti scavenger hunt

100 goodie bags are up for grabs, so get there early

Another reason to come tonight: cocktails and tapas, Friday only

4-8 p.m. Dec. 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., makerfair.org.

11 Sunday

This version of Igor Stravinsky's Rite of Spring is considered one heck of a piece, and it'll be performed by two celebrated classical pianists: Angelina Gadeliya and Kelly Zuercher

If the music isn't enough of a draw, live ballet will be performed by UCCS dance faculty and students and guest dancer Prentiss Benjamin. There's also a discussion and reception to enjoy afterwards

Talk about collaboration; this was put together by UCCS Theatre & Dance, UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art, the UCCS Music Department and The Public Theater in New York. Phew!

7:30 p.m., GOCA 1420 at UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free, register at tinyurl.com/Rite-tickets.

12 Monday

On June 12 of this year, the worst act of violence against the LGBTQ community in U.S. history occurred at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Even those of us not directly connected to the tragedy were affected by it. In cities all over the world, including our own, people in mourning held vigils and spoke out against LGBTQ hate crimes.

New York-based Missing Bolts Productions, which develops and presents new works for theater and film, reached out in the aftermath of this tragedy, collecting short plays from all over the world that were written in response. They curated the submissions down to 70 and asked theater companies to present staged readings as part of After Orlando, an international theater action, taking place between Sept. 12 and Jan. 31.

Chris Medina, art director of Funky Little Theater Company, heard about After Orlando from some friends and knew immediately that he wanted to get involved. After participating in the powerful performance in Denver last month, he set about bringing After Orlando to Colorado Springs. One of his own friends was at Pulse that night, so the issue is close to his heart, but he acknowledges that you didn't have to be there — or know someone who was — to be affected by what happened. "I'm hoping that something like this will help bring people together," he says.

Medina enlisted the help of Kala Roquemore of THEATREdART and set about whittling down the 70 available plays to a more manageable 12. With so many to choose from, this won't be a direct copy of Denver's performance. Plus, the proceeds will benefit an organization closer to home than the Human Rights Campaign, which received donations from the Denver event.

In order to keep the money local, Medina got involved with Inside/Out Youth Services, our community LGBTQ youth center. All donations will benefit the organization and its Give! Campaign.

"I enjoy the Human Rights Campaign," Medina says, "but Inside/Out is such a humble space. I think it's more special to do it for something no one knows versus something everyone knows."

The concept of After Orlando may be international, but this performance is rooted in local collaboration, and not just thanks to its Give! beneficiary. In addition to the 12 staged readings by local actors, After Orlando will feature poetry readings by youths from Inside/Out as well as a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and arts organizations.

Today marks the six-month anniversary of the Orlando shooting, so now is a good time to join in remembrance — to show solidarity with our local LGBTQ community while honoring Orlando's.

7 p.m. Dec. 12-13, Funky Little Theater Company, 2109 Templeton Gap Road, bring proof of donation to Inside/Out for admission (indygive.com/donate), funkylittletheater.org.