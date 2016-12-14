16 Friday

Pikes Peak Urban Gardens housewarming party

Pikes Peak Urban Gardens does a lot for this town, and it does a lot that flies under the radar. Most folks know about the Harlan Wolfe Ranch demonstration garden and the many community gardens PPUG has started, but few know how involved they are in helping churches and schools start their own gardening spaces, or how dedicated they are to supporting gardening education through classes and outreach.

But PPUG is going through some changes this year. It began as a project of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, but PPUG now is striking out on its own as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, a change that brings about both challenges — such as independently raising funds previously provided through PPCF — and opportunities.

One such opportunity came in the form of the new Colorado Springs Center forSustainability, city-owned office space at 702 E. Boulder St., which the city now leases to sustainability-focused nonprofits. PPUG shares the old Victorian-style house with the Trails and Open Space Coalition and Colorado Springs Food Rescue, among others.

Today, they're hosting an open house (specifically for PPUG; the Center for Sustainability itself will have an open house sometime in the spring) so the community can check out the gardening library, educational videos, gardening resources and 3D models while enjoying some refreshments and socialization. The event will take place in conjunction with PPUG's Give! Campaign.

Thanks to Ryan Trujillo, director of sustainability for the city of Colorado Springs, 702 and the property next door will become the seat of local collaboration in terms of sustainability and green living.

PPUG Director Larry Stebbins says it's invaluable to share a space with like-minded nonprofits, as collaboration is already taking root. They're talking about a biking tour of community gardens with TOSC, and a way for schools with gardens to donate their leftover produce to CSFR. "These are the kind of partnerships that are developing," Stebbins says, "just by being in the same building."

If you can't attend tonight's open house, consider stopping by sometime on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Visitors will get a free packet of seeds and the use of PPUG's extensive resources. It's never too early to start planning next year's garden!

5-7 p.m., 702 E. Boulder St., free, ppugardens.org.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes

Jay and Silent Bob can't get enough of the Springs, apparently! They came to the FAC last December, and Jason Mewes made an appearance at Colorado Springs Comic Con in August

These two are responsible for a lot of cult-classic comedies, including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma

Lately they've been working on Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, a comedy podcast that's been a big fan hit

After watching the live recording of that podcast, you should stick around for a Q&A with Kevin Smith himself

Podcast live recording starts at 7 p.m., Q&A with Kevin Smith begins at 9:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., tickets start at $40/event, csfineartscenter.org.

Opus

Billed on the SET website as "sex, drugs and classical music," Opus is sure to be a wild ride

The plot follows a string quartet that's set to play a major concert at the White House when their violist goes off the rails, so they have to recruit and train a new one before their career-defining performance

Playwright Michael Hollinger was a concert violist himself, so it should be an accurate depiction of a world that's unfamiliar to most of us

Fun fact: Springs Ensemble Theatre is one of our Give! Campaign nonprofits, so proceeds from this show will go to their fundraising effort

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $20 recommended donation, springsensembletheatre.org.

Latte art competition and ugly sweater contest

This isn't the only ugly sweater competition in the Springs this week, but it is the only one at the Lincoln Center's new coffee roaster

If you've got a mind to try your hand at the perfect latte art, go for it! This will be a vigorous competition, but all are welcome

Building3 just opened this summer, after a while selling beans wholesale to Peak Place and Wild Goose Meeting House

Owner Sean Buckles is a former Army engineer, so this is a good opportunity to support a veteran-owned business and have fun in the process

6-10 p.m., Building3 Coffee Roasters, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., #155, $5 buy-in for the competition, free to attend, building3coffeeroasters.com.

Melissa Manchester

Each year, this Grammy-winning adult-contemporary artist puts on a holiday show at The Broadmoor, and this year you can catch seven separate performances

Show up at 6 p.m. to take advantage of a cash bar. Otherwise, dinner (included in the price of your ticket) starts at 7 p.m.

Collaborators include Jim Salestrom, Marcus Lovett, Nelson Rangell, The Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, Ken Miller and The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra with Ilya Shpilberg

Oh, and Santa Claus will be there, of course. Wouldn't be a holiday show without him

Dinner starts at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Dec. 16-18, Dec. 23-24, Dec. 26 and Dec. 29, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95/person, broadmoormusic.com.

The Modbo Ho Ho 2016: A Christmas Cabaret for Grown-Ups

In case you haven't noticed, our favorite holiday events here are the R-rated and mildly (or very) irreverent ones

This is the seventh annual Modbo Ho Ho, and it is always packed full

Notable performers and contributors: Claire Anderson, Lauren Ciborowski, Solveig Olsen, Warren Epstein, Cherry Glitterbomb, Trish Doyle-Stahl, Claire Swinford and more

It's only running one night, but you have two chances to catch it. Make sure you do!

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15 "strongly" suggested donation, themodbo.com.