31 Saturday

click to enlarge New Year's Eve: Suga' Bear & The Show Time Band

The time has finally come to kick this year to the curb. The general consensus around the country seems to be that 2016 — in a word — sucked. While celebrating the New Year is more symbolic than it is an actual clearing of the slate, it's a good opportunity to shake off whatever personal hell 2016 put you in, and get a fresh start.

What better way to do that than with a party? One thing's for sure, there's no shortage of options for places to spend your final hours of the year. We took the liberty of rounding up some that we think will be the most fun.

Let's start with the 365 Grand Club, which hosts some really spectacular events for pretty much every holiday. Tonight's '80s New Year's Eve Bash will have a 1980s theme, appropriate given the passing of beloved pop icon Prince earlier this year. This party is a little pricey, but thanks to the excellent drinks and high-energy dance floor, it should be well worth it. (8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $65/person, $115/couple, goldroomlive.com.)

If you aren't a fan of the '80s or, more likely, need something that fits into the post-holidays budget a little better, there are still plenty of parties that might strike your fancy.

Stargazers tonight will host local favorite funk and R&B band Suga' Bear & the Show Time Band for another dance-heavy celebration, but to different kinds of tunes. Stop by for a heavy hors d'oeuvre buffet and party favors, along with the obligatory midnight champagne toast. (9 p.m., Stargazers, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $30-$45, stargazerstheatre.com.)

Should that still not meet your needs, Axe and the Oak Whiskey House probably will. Having recently opened their tasting room in the Ivywild School, this local distillery has finally given us a place to hang out while we imbibe. Tonight they'll be hosting a live DJ and, better yet, drink specials. (9 p.m., Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., #80, facebook.com/axeandtheoakwhiskeyhouse.)

If you've got kids, you should still try to snag a babysitter for one of the above events, but don't leave your littles out of the fun. We recommend New Year's Super Bubble with Art Guffaw, a tradition at the Millibo Art Theatre that rings in the new year with a clown show, lots of bubbles and a ball drop. Kids like to be part of the holiday, even if they can't be part of the party later. (11 a.m., 4 and 7 p.m., Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12/individual tickets, $40/family four-pack, themat.org.)

See our listings for more options, and Happy New Year!

28 Wednesday

click to enlarge Children of the Arctic

• This film follows a year in the lives of native Alaskan teenagers, reconciling living in a 21st-century world with the long-lasting traditions of their people

• Supporting the One Nation Film Festival, the screening is part of SunWater Spa's "Ripples & Rays Outreach & Education Program"

• SunWater presents a One Nation Film Festival series film every last Wednesday of the month, so keep an eye out for more interesting stories of indigenous people

• With your ticket, you also get half-off a mineral soak before or after the film — not a bad deal

• 7 p.m., SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs, $5-$10 suggested donation, sunwaterspa.com.

28 Wednesday

click to enlarge Holiday Skate

• Strap on your skates for the final holiday skate of the season, an annual tradition for about 15 years

• They probably won't be playing holiday tunes now that Christmas is over, so skate along to some Top 40 hits and hope they play "History Maker"

• This is the only time of year when they open up the World Arena itself for public skating, so you can zip around the same ice that the CC Tigers hockey team plays on

• Bonus: complimentary hot beverages will be served during skate time

• Noon to 4 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $4-$5 admission, $3 skate rental, broadmoorworldarena.com.

30 Friday

click to enlarge Local Relic open house

• In honor of Local Relic's soon-to-be new tasting room, they will be pouring seasonal brews all weekend

• Local Relic took up residency in the Carter Payne Chapel just recently, and construction is officially far enough along that they want to start bringing people into the space to check it out

• Try any of Local Relic's rad brews, including Egg Nog Ale, Maple Walnut Ale and Imperial Pecan Ale — ingredients are locally sourced wherever possible and always seasonal. They seldom brew the same beer twice

• Another draw: You don't even have to drink it on-site. They'll also be peddling 16 different bottled beers that you can purchase and take home

• 3-8 p.m. Dec. 30, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 31, 320 S. Weber St., localrelic.com.

30 Friday

click to enlarge Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds

• The name Mike Clark should be familiar at this point, considering he's in three well-loved local bands: this one, The Haunted Windchimes and The Ghost of Michael Clark

• Other members of this Colorado supergroup include Inaiah Lujan of the Haunted Windchimes, Marc Benning of 34 Satellite, Alex Koshak of The Flumps and Ian Bourgal of The Changing Colors

• Windchimes fans: Don't go in expecting the same folk/bluegrass Mike Clark usually produces. The Sugar Sounds turn up the volume and give off a rockier vibe, with the addition of some swingin' horns

• Also joined this evening by Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball

• 8:30 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $10, ivywildschool.ticketfly.com.

1 Sunday

click to enlarge First Day Hikes

If your New Year's resolution was to lose weight, get active, get outdoors or do more things as a family, you can get a jump-start on all of the above

• Each hike is led by a park naturalist, so you can learn a bit about the ecosystem and history of one of our area's prettiest parks

• All hikes vary in ability levels and length, so call ahead to see which one is right for you

• Don't forget: snacks, water, layers, winter hiking footwear/snowshoes and a camera, of course

• The forecast looks to be almost 40 degrees, so what the heck are you waiting for?

• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 State Hwy. 67, Divide, $7 park pass required, cpw.state.co.us/firstdayhikes.