We live in tumultuous times. It's astounding to hear people on the fringes say that racism is over, that the Civil Rights Movement was a straight success, and — since we had a black president — we're past the tension, fear and hatred that drove millions of black activists to protest, fight and campaign for their lives in the '60s. One look at the day's news is enough to drive the point home: We are not past racism as a society, not by a long shot, and there's still a great deal of work to be done.

The art exhibit opening at GOCA 121 this weekend is more than just a series of paintings. It's a statement that speaks to the insurmountable strength of African-American people. The Black Power Tarot celebrates the journey of African-Americans by using the likenesses of African-American icons to represent and directly invoke the major arcana of the Tarot de Marseilles, one of the most famous tarot decks in existence, which first incorporated the symbolism and sacred geometry that all modern decks draw from.

Arish Ahmad Khan, also known as King Khan, is the man behind the exhibit. He says, "The concept of Black Power is about giving 'all power to all the people.' I wanted to blend this into the idea that these cards give anyone who wishes to learn this language the power to control their own destiny and follow a path of illumination and enlightenment."

This musician, producer, writer and artist was inspired to create his own tarot deck while working on the score for the documentary film The Invaders. That film, screening tonight at CC's Cornerstone Arts Center, is the first of several events that will take place surrounding The Black Power Tarot exhibit and its theme. The Invaders follows the story of a militant Black Power group in Memphis in the '60s, and features interviews with former members and other Civil Rights activists. The group, composed mostly of college students and Vietnam veterans, had begun working with Martin Luther King Jr. shortly before he was assassinated, so it's a rare glimpse into the before and after of a group that became folk heroes to the city's black community.

The screening will be followed by what promises to be an enlightening discussion with King Khan, filmmaker John B. Smith and local activist, writer and educator Idris Goodwin.

Since we can't hype up this exhibit enough, we also recommend you check out the opening reception at GOCA 121 on Friday (Jan. 13, 5-9 p.m.). There will be artist talks, food provided by Nosh, and live tarot readings, plus the exhibit itself to enjoy.

7 p.m., CC's Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free, 255-3504.

Ten years, 10 "Big Events": Colorado Springs Rising Professionals have a right to celebrate!

CSRP is an organization of individuals between the ages of 21 and 39 that aims to attract and retain young professionals in the region

Tonight's event celebrates the organization's anniversary with food, drinks, a best mask contest, a mask-making table and awards

FYI, this isn't your typical Phantom of the Opera masquerade. You're welcome to wear jeans

6-8 p.m., The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St., $35-$45/person, $45/couple, 575-4338.

This Southern hip-hop foursome is from Bowling Green, Kentucky, and they've got the Southern aesthetic pretty much nailed down

Hit songs include "Awnaw" and "Po' Folks," both from their multi-platinum, commercial debut album, Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz

The group has been making music pretty consistently since 1998, most recently releasing The 40 Akerz Project in 2015

After splitting with Atlantic Records they started the Nappy Roots Entertainment Group and used the indie label to collaborate with artists including Anthony Hamilton and Greg Nice

9 p.m., Rawkus, 3506 N. Academy Blvd., $11.95-$14.95, blacksheeprocks.com.

The new year isn't technically until Jan. 28, but it's never too early to celebrate the incoming Year of the Rooster

The message of the Year of the Rooster: Triumph and success can only be achieved through hard work and patience. Appropriate for the year ahead, wouldn't you say?

Asian Pacific Market has some great entertainment lined up, including world dance, cooking demonstrations, food sampling and more

Get there early: Shoppers get a free gift with a purchase of $20 or more while supplies last, and kids could get a free gift just for showing up

9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Asian Pacific Market, 615 Wooten Road, #160, asianpacificmarketco.com.

Has your bank account recovered from the holidays? Does it even matter with all these nerdy goodies to choose from? I think not

Browse comics, collectibles, arts and crafts, kind of like a vendor room at a big convention (which is everyone's favorite part, if we're being honest)

Plenty of folks, including event staff and attendees, will be in cosplay, so don't hesitate to wear your favorite costume

This is the first event of its kind held at The Citadel, so get out and support it — we'll want it back next year

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Citadel mall, 750 Citadel Drive East, free to attend, m.craftfairhavenevents.com.

On the heels of a massive donation — $300,000 over the course of three years — The Pioneers Museum announced this much-anticipated exhibit

The Story of Us will be a permanent fixture in the museum, an interactive database that allows visitors to explore the history of the region "from A-Z"

The database draws on geographic information systems, as well as the museum's archive of maps, artifacts, oral histories and more

This is a new chapter for the Pioneers Museum that really takes advantage of 21st century resources. Help them celebrate!

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., cspm.org.