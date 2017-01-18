Inauguration Book Release Celebration

"my parents wonder why i am so angry.

they tell me that King said:

'hate cannot chase out hate.

only love can do that.'

my anger is often mistaken as hate.

when my anger is closer to love.

angry is the most patriotic thing

we can be."

Since November, our divided community has felt a lot of anger, fear, sadness and resentment, much like the rest of the country. When all else fails, poetry exists to capture and share those emotions, and two of our most accomplished local poets have done so beautifully.

"It's been an emotional period," says local poet, playwright and educator, Idris Goodwin, "so let's use this opportunity to bring us all together. We can't be alone. Let's emote together."

Goodwin approached Nico Wilkinson, spoken-word poet and founder of Keep Colorado Springs Queer (as well as Indy Queer & There contributor), in late November, and suggested collaborating on a response to the current landscape of American politics. This collaboration resulted in Inauguration, a chapbook of their poetry, which endeavors to encapsulate their experiences and emotions as minorities looking at the realities of a post-Trump world.

The poems "talk to each other," as Wilkinson puts it, and though the two poets' different styles are apparent, Wilkinson has a point. Recurring imagery, complementary rhythm and thematic similarities tie each of the ten poems together. They convey desperation or pride or fear or a sense of community, all through the eyes of a black man and a queer person who don't know what their lives are going to look like in the coming years.

But it isn't all bleak. There's optimism in the very nature of Inauguration, which was created with one simple purpose in mind: to bring people together. That's why tonight's book release celebration is exactly that, a celebration of the growing grassroots, progressive movement in this city, and a celebration of the beauty of collaboration.

That collaboration extends well beyond Inauguration's poetry. Han Sayles, community activist and former manager of the late, great Mountain Fold Books, has "poured her blood, sweat and tears" into designing and printing the chapbook for a limited run, using old-fashioned letterpress techniques and hand-stitching on each spine. Though Haymarket Books will release Inauguration digitally for free, only 100 printed copies ($20 each) will be available for sale at tonight's event.

"The three of us came together to create art," Goodwin says, but he acknowledges that the real goal, the real piece of artwork, isn't just the book — it's tonight's event. And "the audience is the fourth collaborator."

Joining Goodwin and Wilkinson on stage will be various regular performers from the monthly Keep Colorado Springs Queer open mic, including Mallory Everhart of Hear Here, comedians Arielle Mari and Lukey Walden, and local hip-hop superstar Stoney Bertz.

It will be emotional, no doubt, since emotion is the very nature of poetry, but it will also be healing, an opportunity to come together as a community and begin moving forward.

7 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., free, 634-5581.

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

This show premiered in Montreal in 2009 and has entertained more than 4.5 million people worldwide. Now it's touring to give people the chance to see it in their own hometown.

OVO follows the story of a colorful and lively ecosystem, which is disrupted by the appearance of a mysterious egg. As with most Cirque du Soleil shows, though, the story is rather secondary to the spectacle.

Fifty performing artists from 12 different countries make up the cast, and all are acrobats of one discipline or another.

Jan. 18-21, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 20-21, 4 p,m.; Jan. 22, 1:30 and 5 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $29.75-$158.50, broadmoorworldarena.com.

Side Show

This musical is based on the true story of Daisy and Violet, conjoined twins who made a name for themselves as traveling performers in the 1930s.

Stage director Billie McBride has a 20-year history in the performing arts in New York City and has spent a lifetime working in theater.

The Warehouse is putting together a special menu for the evening, including such playful menu items as "The Bearded Lady Burger."

Performers include Colorado Springs Conservatory students alongside alumni and mentors, so there's going to be a wide variety of local talent on that stage.

Jan. 18-19, dinner begins at 4:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St., $10, csconservatory.org.

14 Heroes/Enemies

On the heels of Fifth Element's Star Wars-themed exhibit, the gallery continues to showcase pop-cultural icons and fan art.

Local artist Spica had a few pieces in Revenge of the Fifth, but he's sticking with his ongoing theme of "14" with 14 new stencil-print portraits for this exhibit.

Spica's son, Jakob White-Stolfus, has created 8-bit-style fusebead pieces to accompany his father's prints. Each represents an enemy from the original Legend of Zelda video game.

With all kinds of interesting artwork to his name, from labyrinthine art installations to a bone throne assembled outside Zeezo's last year, Spica's artwork always delights.

Tuesdays-Saturdays, 3-11 p.m., Fifth Element Gallery & Tattoo Studio, 3856 Village Seven Road, fifthelementart.com.

Healing Wall Exhibition closing reception

The Healing Wall Exhibition was meant to help members of our community express their emotions in the aftermath of November's divisive election.

It features artwork from members of Inside/Out Youth Services, All Souls Unitarian Church, The Colorado Springs Feminists and other community artists and activists.

Want to make your own contribution? Guests at this event can express themselves on a community wall of written-word artwork.

In addition to refreshments and the usual mingling that accompany these events, there will be live music by Xanthe Alexis, who will also lead a sing-along of civil rights songs.

5:30-8 p.m., Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St., $5 suggested donation, kcmj.org.

Flux Benefit Show

To the sadness and surprise of much of the community, local DIY music venue Flux Capacitor announced last month that it was closing its doors for good, due to code issues.

The Flux may be no more, but the crew behind the space isn't done yet. They're determined to start up a new space — completely up to code this time around.

Join local rockers Shiii Whaaa, Hellhound, Cheap Perfume, ORYX and Tejon Street Corner Thieves for this show in support of the Flux Capacitor team and their vision.

Shirts will be available for sale, and there'll be a raffle. Get out and support local music and community spaces!

9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., 358-7788.