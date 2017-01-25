Cabaret Voltaire Showcase

click to enlarge Cabaret Voltaire Showcase

'We're not necessarily looking to be revolutionaries," says Anna Faye Hunter, coordinator and emcee of The Millibo Art Theatre's upcoming Cabaret Voltaire. "We want to take that same intent of new work, new ideas, a place for artistic entertainment, run by people who make and perform, and we want to give people a voice."

Cabaret Voltaire, a variety showcase of local talent, is so named for its inspiration, a performing arts venue originally opened in Zürich, Switzerland, in 1916. The venue started as a reaction to World War I, and the violent and tense environment these artists had found themselves in. Hugo Ball, the original Cabaret Voltaire founder, wanted it to be a place of "revolutionary art for people to come and try new things," according to Hunter. "They were a center for artistic and political causes, and I think those go hand-in-hand in some way."

That is the kind of environment that Hunter and the Millibo are attempting to create with this showcase, the first of (hopefully) many. With poetry, storytelling, dance, comedy, magic, music and animation on the docket, along with a few other genres of artistic entertainment, the lineup is fresh, interesting and a little Dada-esque.

The Millibo is locally known for its cabarets, such as its yearly Circus of the Night, but Cabaret Voltaire is a different beast. For one thing, this is a whole group of performers new to the Millibo stage, and many of them are even new to Colorado Springs. For another, the whole feeling of the evening will be different, more intimate and experimental. Artistic Director Jim Jackson says, "It's not an open mic, because we do audition the acts, but it's closer to it. And hopefully it will inspire people to make new work."

Cabaret Voltaire also draws on old-style cabaret traditions, like the café hour that precedes each performance. Axe and the Oak Whiskey Distillery, which recently opened its tasting room in the Ivywild School, will provide tastings and a special cocktail. Plus, one of the performers, who also runs a chocolate business, will be selling her sweets.

They're hoping that a late-night event with plenty of opportunity for socializing and entertainment in equal measure will inspire people who don't always go to the theater. Hunter says she often hears people say that there's nothing to do around town, so she asked herself, "Why don't we put something together? Let's make a late-night option for them to come to. Something a little different."

We're not entirely sure what to expect, but it will certainly be a little different, and it will hopefully provide an outlet for artistic expression and revolution that our local talent doesn't always have access to.

Jan. 27-28, café hour at 7:30 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12, themat.org.

Tony Furtado Trio

click to enlarge Tony Furtado Trio

• Americana/roots music fans love this guy — he's a multi-instrumentalist who plays banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele.

• He's been recording and touring (solo, duo, trio or with his five-person band) for almost 27 years, so he knows what he's doing.

• This tour does double duty. Not only is Furtado hyping up his upcoming album Cider House Sessions — Live at Reverend Nat's, he's also still celebrating his award-winning 2015 album The Bell.

• 7 p.m., call for location information, $30-$35, 373-8879.

Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters: An African tale

click to enlarge Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters: An African tale

• Due to popular demand, Imagination Celebration is bringing back this powerful Cinderella tale about the mystery and splendor of Zimbabwe.

• The Dallas Children's Theater — a TIME magazine Top Five theater company — will perform this unique play described as one of the "best productions" that Imagination Celebration has put on in the last 13 years.

• This isn't a typical theatrical experience — authentic African drumming, choreography and original music will accompany the actors' performances.

• Pre-show activities and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $9-$19, pikespeakcenter.com.

[Record][Transfer][Erase]

click to enlarge [Record][Transfer][Erase]

Funky's serving up another world premiere play, this one written by local playwright Jeremiah Miller, and directed by company member Dylan McClintock.

The plot follows a girl living in a retro-science-fiction society, in which the government records peoples' memories in order to keep them in line. She's about to undergo the biomechanical upgrade required of all adults, and she has to come to terms with her fate — or fight against it.

Love, rebellion and social commentary about freedom and corporate America — what's not to like? Just remember to leave the kids at home. This one gets heavy.

Thursdays-Saturdays through Feb. 4, 7 p.m. Funky Little Theater Company, 2109 Templeton Gap Road, $12-$15, funkylittletheater.org.

Day of Decadence

click to enlarge Day of Decadence

With beer from Local Relic, cheeses from Whole Foods and chocolate from Radiantly Raw Chocolates, this event is going to be as-advertised decadence.

The idea is to have fun with sampling and pairing the food and beer and maybe pick up some presents for parties, Valentine's Day or yourself.

Radiantly Raw will have new Valentine's Day chocolates available for pair and purchase — cherry walnut passion and pomegranate rose — plus a new aphrodisiac assortment.

Local Relic will have four beers on tap and a good selection of bottled beers to take home or drink with your snacks.

2-8 p.m., The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., free to attend, localrelic.com/events.

Searching for Israeli Cuisine

click to enlarge Searching for Israeli Cuisine

Israeli-born chef Michael Solomonov seeks to discover his culinary heritage as he explores more than 100 eclectic Israeli cultures in this documentary.

The screening is the second film in Temple Shalom's first Jewish Film Series, which began last November and continues in February with the film Rosenwald.

Both Solomonov and the film's director, Roger Sherman, have won a James Beard Award for their work in other food-related projects.

Audience members will have a chance to dine from an authentic Israeli buffet, including traditional Israeli food that represents Moroccan, French, Persian and Palestinian cultures.

Buffet served at 5 p.m., film at 6 p.m., Temple Shalom, 1523 E. Monument St., $36, templeshalom.com.

Bree Newsome

click to enlarge Bree Newsome

This activist will share her life story as part of CSU-Pueblo's Distinguished Speaker Series to begin the spring 2017 semester.

She's best known for removing a Confederate flag from the South Carolina state house in 2015 — an act met with both praise and controversy.

Newsome is also a writer, composer, singer and award-winning filmmaker, receiving honors from the BET Urban Film Festival and Black Reel Awards.

No worries about paying a hefty fee for this special event — the public will be admitted at no charge.

7 p.m., CSU-Pueblo Life Sciences Auditorium, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., csupueblo.edu.