Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly

Pornography is one of the only multi-billion-dollar industries that people never talk about. It's not the kind of thing you bring up in casual conversation, except perhaps with partners or very good friends. So when someone suffers a genuine addiction to porn, they usually don't come forward about it.

One locally based filmmaker, Justin Hunt, developed some strong feelings about porn addiction after he discovered that it had ruined the marriage of one of his friends. He set out to create a documentary that really looked at the porn phenomenon from the "inside out."

Most documentaries about porn, he says, are cheeky profiles of ex-porn stars, or they focus on the subject of human trafficking. As far as he knows, there has never been a documentary that asked the question, "what does this do to the individual and how does that ripple out into society?" That's what Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly seeks to answer.

The film examines pornography addiction on multiple levels, from its direct effect on the brain to how it is viewed in other cultures. It also contains zero graphic imagery, which Hunt hopes will make it accessible to teens as well as adults, since teens are easily one of the most affected populations when it comes to porn consumption.

"It's not so much an anti-porn film," Hunt says, "and it's not a pro-porn film, not by any stretch. It's a porn-informative film."

Considering so few people discuss porn addiction openly the way they do alcohol or drug addiction, Hunt hopes to start a dialogue surrounding the subject. "All I'm trying to do with this film is give people the courage to have the conversation," he says. "If we just get that [momentum], that ball rolling, I guarantee you the exponential result will amaze us over time. Because what most people need is just permission to speak and permission to know they're not alone."

Despite tonight being its world premiere screening, Addicted to Porn has already gained national media attention thanks to its narrator: Metallica frontman James Hetfield, who worked with Hunt on his 2010 documentary Absent. Hunt is grateful Hetfield was passionate enough to put his reputation on the line to work on the film, even with a new album and a tour on the way.

But, he says, they wanted to make it happen no matter what. "We're both husbands and we're both fathers, and we want to try to help the situation using the tools that we have."

Tonight's screening will be followed by a Q&A with Hunt, and it should be an interesting evening no matter where you fall in the great porn debate. If nothing else, it'll get people talking.

7 p.m., UCCS Gallogly Event Center, 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free, atpdoc.com.

Sustain-a-series Lunch and Learn

Today is the second in this series of monthly events, meant to raise awareness of the city's sustainability strategies and to keep people involved, active and excited about sustainability.

This month features a presentation about the Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) Campaign, a Kaiser Permanente-supported program that helps cities facilitate healthy lifestyles for its citizens.

Light snacks are provided, but you'll want to bring a brown-bag lunch as well. Remember, something healthy!

The city's Office of Sustainability has been doing a lot of good work around town, including opening a "Sustainacenter" for local green-minded nonprofits. This is a good opportunity to touch base with them.

12:10-12:50 p.m., City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave., free, coloradosprings.gov/sustainability.

Flagship: A Best of Beer Event

Phantom Canyon is a local favorite for a reason. Between the excellent food and brews for all tastes, it earned its 2016 Indy Best Of awards: Silver in the "restaurant for tourists" category and bronze in "place for bar games."

Today they'll offer a special menu to pair with four of their favorite flagship beers: Dos Lunas Mexican Lager, Streamliner IPA, Boxcar Amber Ale and Alpenglow Hefeweizen.

The menu looks pretty irresistible, including crab jalapeño poppers, pan-roasted bison and much more.

If you haven't already reserved your table after reading the words "pan-roasted bison," you'd better do so now. Limited spaces are available.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Phantom Canyon Brewing, 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $40/person, phantomcanyon.com.

Stargazers Eight-Year Anniversary Party

Considering plenty of locally loved venues have been closing down lately, eight years in business is definitely something to celebrate!

Stargazers brings a lot of neat national and local talent to the stage, plus they host film screenings and nonprofit events and provide a venue for the Pikes Peak Blues Community.

Around this time last year, they made another contribution to the community, working with KCMJ to set up a radio tower on the building's signature dome that enabled the local station to begin broadcasting on FM radio.

Tonight's celebration will feature live music by local rock band 6035, with drinks and dancing of course.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., 10 S. Parkside Drive, free, stargazerstheatre.com.

Lew(d) Tilley exhibit opening

Lew Tilley is best known for his Broadmoor Art Academy work, but this exhibit collects some of his naughtier pieces. Expect risqué, humorous and generally more low-brow art than his more classic watercolors, paintings and drawings.

This will be the first exhibit at the re-imagined Modbo, now under full ownership of Lauren Ciborowski. She plans to extend gallery hours and host more events.

Eve Tilley, Lew Tilley's daughter and a high-profile member of the arts community in her own right, will join art expert Blake Wilson for a gallery talk on Feb. 17.

Tonight's opening reception won't include a gallery talk, but it will still be a fun party — Modbo openings last until midnight.

5:30 p.m. to midnight, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., free, themodbo.com.

Dirty Dancing

Yes, the movie is a classic in its own right, but this live production blends elements of the film with some well-loved '60s hits and even more impressive dance numbers.

You cannot truthfully say that when "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" plays on the radio, you don't passionately break into song. We all do. It's okay to admit it.

Tonight's performance is courtesy of Theater League, a performing arts organization that brings professional Broadway musicals to venues all over the country — we're lucky that the Pikes Peak Center is one of them.

Feb. 7-8, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$85, pikespeakcenter.com.