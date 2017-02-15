One Nation Film Festival

Last year, One Nation Walking Together, a Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of regional Native Americans, rolled out the One Nation Film Festival. Through Native American film, both documentary and narrative, the organization reached out to the indigenous people they support and the wider community to promote education around a variety of issues, from the disappearance and revival of the Lakota language, to the specific struggles faced by Native American youth.

Today marks the second One Nation Film Festival, a full day of films, entertainment and presentations that further One Nation Walking Together's mission of education and outreach.

With three documentary feature films, Little Wound's Warriors, Mele Murals and The Good Mind — plus six short films of all genres — this year's festival highlights Hawaiian graffiti artists Estria and Prime, shines light on the intergenerational trauma that has affected teen suicide rates in one native community, and explores the environmental concerns of oil and gas exploration, along with much more.

Attendees should look forward to the day's panel discussion about as much as the films, as locals Jan Johnson, Dave Sherman, Laura BenAmots, Diana Crow-wheel and Kathy Turzi will discuss their experiences at Standing Rock and the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Thanks to the massive participation in the Standing Rock protests, non-indigenous people have begun paying more attention to Native issues, but so many aspects of Native American cultures still go unrepresented. There's infinite variety within the arts, beliefs, daily lives and history of our country's 566 federally recognized Indian tribes and communities, and it's quite a treat to be able to get a small glimpse into it all through these films.

Moreover, all proceeds from the festival go right back to One Nation Walking Together, which provides much-needed food and donated goods to 11 reservations in seven states. That's 30,000 to 40,000 people. With its food sustainability program and educational outreach in schools, this organization is doing tangible, long-term work for groups of people who have been largely neglected by the federal government and the states.

Today's films promise to inspire, intrigue and educate, while supporting an excellent local and regional cause. Not a bad way to spend a Sunday.

9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $20-$25, onenationfilmfestival.org.

The Heir Apparent

Springs Ensemble Theatre's first play of 2017, a "French romp" that, according to director Max Ferguson, is funny enough to make the cast crack up in rehearsals.

With a plot that's as convoluted as one can expect from a French period comedy, two servants who wish to marry set out to help their masters secure love and money so that they may do the same. There's more to it than that, but with impersonations, inheritances and love triangles, we'd be here all day breaking it down.

See more of Sarah Shaver's amazing costume work, which we've already gushed over (The Cut, Jan. 18), and enjoy that pastel aesthetic that will make this play as beautiful to look at as it is fun to watch.

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 4 p.m.; through March 5, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache la Poudre St., $10-$15, springsensembletheatre.org.

Camera Shy opening reception

Local artist/photographer Brian Tryon, a regular contributor to our Slice of Life feature, has exhibited in venues all over town, and he has earned this awesome retrospective exhibit.

See photography, paintings and mixed-media works that move from realistic to surreal to abstract to just plain different.

One of his most recognizable techniques is transferring his original photos onto reclaimed wood and creating artwork around them.

The exhibit will take over both the SLAM and Grand Hall galleries at the MAC, so it's the most comprehensive collection of his work you're likely to find.

5-8 p.m., on display through April 16, Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., manitouartcenter.org.

Cloud Factory launch party

Celebrating the Springs' new underground arts collective, initiated by former Mountain Fold Books manager Han Sayles, Cocordion's Mitch Macura and (disclosure) Indy reporter Nat Stein, with help from other local artists.

The collective's goal is to keep the spirit of collaboration born from recently closed DIY spaces alive by continuing to host music, arts and literary events wherever they can get away with it.

Performances include: Wei Zhongle, an indie band out of Chicago, The Milk Blossoms from Denver, and our own local Cocordion.

This is a great chance to learn more about Cloud Factory and its plans for the future.

7 p.m., STIR, 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave., donations accepted, facebook.com/cocordion.

13th Annual Firkin Rendezvous

This celebration of cask-conditioned ale includes more than 40 Colorado breweries. That's a lot of beer.

The cask-conditioning process is an old British style of brewing: fermented, dry-hopped, conditioned and served in a single cask.

Since the Firkin Rendezvous has gotten pretty big over the last 14 years, this year Bristol will set up a heated tent outside to make room for more brewers.

Among the fabulous new beers to test: a Bristol sour IPA, a Three Barrell Brewing Company pecan sour ale and a 4 Noses Brewing Company rye ESB.

1-5 p.m., Bristol Brewing Company, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $45-$65, $15/designated driver, bristolbrewing.org.

"Race and the American Stage"

As part of the (deep breath) UCCS Theatre/Dance Race & Social Change National Town Hall program and GOCA's Black Power Tarot exhibition (exhale), three playwrights will read selections from their recent works: Aaron Carter, Rhiana Yazzie and Idris Goodwin.

The town hall series is meant to create community discussion around theater, and to introduce locals to prominent national artists, performers, movers and shakers.

Along with these informative, affective and inspiring readings, attendees can participate in discussion surrounding the concepts of race and theater.

Afterward, enjoy snacks and beverages while taking in GOCA's incredible Black Power Tarot exhibit. Make sure to register right away — it's free, but seating is limited.

Doors at 6:30 p.m., presentation and gallery viewing at 7-9 p.m., GOCA 121, 121 S. Tejon St., #100, free, galleryuccs.org.