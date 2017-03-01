Sustainnovate Conference and Expo

With the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction once again, and the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan, water rights and water cleanliness are prevalent topics in today's national conversation. It feels appropriate, then, that the theme for UCCS' 5th Annual Sustainnovate Conference and Expo is "Water in the West."

It is not enough to simply mourn the effects of pollution and express solidarity with activists through hashtags, so UCCS has assembled a series of talks, presentations, activities and information resources to help you figure out how to funnel your outrage into action and make your own local waterways safer and cleaner.

It begins tonight with a presentation by Chad Pregracke, 2013 CNN Hero of the Year. Pregracke, author of From the Bottom Up, One Man's Crusade to Clean America's Rivers, is a conservationist and activist who, with the help of more than 87,000 volunteers, has collected more than 8.4 million pounds of debris from America's rivers since 1998.

Not only will he share his own powerful experiences, but he'll also help motivate locals to volunteer and get engaged here in the Springs. No, we aren't Standing Rock, but the contamination in the Widefield aquifer and the pollution and litter in the city's creeks still indicate a local need for water-specific environmental activism.

Wednesday, March 8, UCCS' Office of Sustainability has a whole day planned, with experts from across the state giving presentations about everything from climate change to tribal water law to the water at Venetucci Farm to best practices in water conservation.

The final presentation of the day will come from Jake Black, a professional snowboarder from the Protect Our Winters Riders Alliance, which is led by professional athletes who use their influence to mobilize people into environmental action.

In between speakers, you can browse booths and tables offering information from local sustainability-minded organizations, nonprofits and businesses. These are the people leading the local charge to make our city as green as it can be, so they'll have plenty of ideas about how to get active. If you aren't too keen on the talks and presentations, there will also be activities to enjoy, including a "Sustainabrew Hoppy Hour" and whiskey tasting, and lunch for all registered participants.

It's important to keep an eye on national water issues, but we also have to remain accountable for the water where we live. If you're even casually interested in getting involved, this is a good place to begin.

Pregracke presentation, March 7, 7-8:30 p.m., UCCS Berger Hall, 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.; Sustainnovate Expo, March 8, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., UCCS Berger Hall, 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free, registration required, tinyurl.com/sustainnovateH2O.

Achieve with Us Film Festival

The fifth annual film festival hosted by The Arc of the Pikes Peak Region, celebrating National Developmental Disability Awareness month.

Featured short film, Learning to Drive, stars Connor Long, an award-winning Colorado actor with Down Syndrome.

Also showing: Lonely Highway, a documentary by local filmmaker and UCCS student Andy Kwiatkowski, which follows a family learning how to be supportive of a family member on the autism spectrum.

With three showings and no need to purchase tickets, there's really no excuse to miss this one.

1, 3:30 and 7 p.m., Stargazers, 10 S. Parkside Drive, free, thearcppr.org.

26th Annual Wine Festival of Colorado Springs

Attend seminars like "Get Your Sparkle On" about sparkling wine, or just save your cash for the Grand Tasting, which will be worth every cent.

The Grand Tasting includes more than 300 wines, food from local restaurants (did someone say Brother Luck?), live entertainment, a silent auction and more.

Even better: All proceeds go to the Colorado Springs Conservatory, which gives local students professional-level mentorship and training in the performing arts.

March 2-3, locations, prices and times vary, see online for full schedule, csconservatory.org/events.

Combichrist

Combichrist calls itself "aggrotech," a unique fusion of hardcore and trance music.

Whether intended or not, their creepy stage persona reads very Vampire Lestat, which makes for a fun live show.

Three Combichrist albums have placed in Billboard's Top 20 Dance/Electronic Albums category, so they must be doing something right.

They perform tonight with heavy metal rockers Dope, plus September Mourning, Davey Suicide, Myth of Creation and Deathride. So, you know, get ready for one heck of a pit.

7 p.m., Sunshine Studios, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, $20-$25, sunshinestudioslive.com.

International Women's Day Celebration

Not only is International Women's Day coming up Wednesday, but March is also Women's History Month. It's a good time to reflect on the local ladies who make our city what it is.

Emceed by Birgitta DePree of the Millibo Art Theatre, the brunch presentation will include speeches by Kathleen Fitzpatrick of the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity, renaissance woman Dr. Katherine Gaulke and STEM education pioneer Dr. Penelope Eucker.

Bonus: live music by Edith Makes a Paper Chain will precede the presentations.

9 a.m. to noon, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $30, $10/student, iwd-coloradosprings.org.

Rhythm in the Night

Billed as the fastest-growing Irish dance show in the country, Rhythm in the Night was started by one of the few American dancers accepted into Michael Flatley's world famous Lord of the Dance.

Justin Boros, the producer/creator, wrote an original story about a fight between good and evil, and commissioned orchestral Celtic music specifically for the show.

This year marks Rhythm in the Night's third consecutive tour and its "celebration tour," in honor of its multi-sellout and record-setting 2016 tour.

7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $37, pikespeakcenter.com.