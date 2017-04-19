The makings of the best Record Store Day ever 

click to enlarge Photo Works / Shutterstock

‘Whoa, exclusive new releases from Bowie, Prince, Ramones, Biggie and ME?’ marvels Corey. “This is the best Record Store Day ever!’

It’s mid-April, and for millions of music fans and collector types, this signals the annual coming of Record Store Day. The celebration of independent record shops always brings a series of vinyl rarities and oddities that threaten to instantly eat up any tax refunds, and its 10-year anniversary installment on April 22 is no exception. If you plan on hitting the stores early, you can check the full list at recordstoreday.com to plan your attack, but here are a few offerings that catch the attention:Perhaps unsurprisingly, this year brings reissues of David Bowie and Prince, with the former seeing a triple-LP live set and vinyl box set of early promotional recordings while Bowie was seeking a record deal in 1971, and the latter having a 7-inch picture disc reissue of “Little Red Corvette” b/w “1999.” In addition, an early gospel-funk outing from the late Sharon Jones sees a reissue in the form of the 7-inch “Heaven Bound” single, recorded with The E.L. Fields Gospel Wonders.Old-school punk fans will likely be excited by a reissue of the Germs’ single “Lexicon Devil,” reproduced in the original four-sleeve color variations and matching colored vinyl, along with the Ramones’ ’76-’79 Singles Box and The Runaways’ previously unreleased first recordings. For fans of hip-hop, any collection would be enriched by the additions of a gold vinyl reissue of Notorious B.I.G.’s out-of-print, posthumous Born Again or early hip-hop star Slick Rick’s The Great Adventures of..., now imaginatively repackaged as a children’s book.Elsewhere, you can find an Animal Collective live set from the Amazon rainforest, a picture disc single of Toto’s “Africa,” shaped as the titular continent, the Space Jam soundtrack — who doesn’t want that? — and, perhaps best of all, a limited edition 7-inch of Corey Feldman’s single “Go 4 It.” If you can’t snag the single but are still feeling the Feldmania, take heart: The former Goonies star will be bringing his angelic tour to Sunshine Studios on Saturday, June 24.