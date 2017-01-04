The man can't bust our music 

click to enlarge Chelsea Marshall

Snailmate's Kalen Lander and Ariel Monet will bring 'Suture Self' and other synthy nerd-core favorites to Zodiac this coming Friday.

Greetings, local music fans, and welcome to 2017. I hope everyone survived the holidays and, indeed, survived 2016. If we're going to continue the odd trope of personifying a year and blaming the year itself for the happenings therein, 2016 certainly grappled with us to the last, stabbed at us from Hell's heart, and spat at us for hate's sake. Former Wham! frontman and pop star George Michael passed away on Dec. 25, and, while not specifically musically related, pop culture as a whole suffered a huge loss with the passing of Carrie Fisher on Dec. 27.

As we look ahead to our new year, I suppose this is as good a time as ever to remind ourselves that, with events beyond our control occurring in perpetuity, it's important to take ownership of the things we can control, such as the health and vitality of our own music scene. As has been extensively reported, DIY venue The Flux Capacitor had to close its doors recently, but a GoFundMe account has already been set up to assist the brothers Ostrow and their fellow Flux organizers in finding a new and more stable location for the venue, and any contribution makes that transition more swift and easy.

Of course, the easiest way to support local venues is to get out and see some shows and establish a connection with the performers who ply their trade here. Here's a look at how things are kicking off for local shows in the new year:

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter David Bromberg, who has collaborated with an extensive list of musicians including Jerry Jeff Walker, Bob Dylan, George Harrison and more, brings his eclectic blues-oriented sound to Stargazers Theatre on Jan. 5, joined by The Mitguards.

In a show rerouted from the aforementioned Flux Capacitor, Texas hardcore/metal act SnakeWay hits the Black Sheep on Jan. 5, along with fellow Texans Lesser Degree and Lower Depths, California's Coolside and The Surge and locals Bloodshot.

On Jan. 6, Tempe, Arizona's "heavy, synthy, funky" hip-hop duo Snailmate takes the stage at the Zodiac, supported by Terrible Tom & the Dingbatz, Kevin Mitchell and DJ Lord Damage.

Also on Jan. 6, the Black Sheep hosts Austin-based Americana artist Christy Hays (see interview, p. 34), Palmer Lake's alternative rock quartet The Matt Bloom Band, and locals Chase Kinter and Clayton Wyatt.

Saturday, Jan. 7, brings Denver's "modern outlaw country" band Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts to Stargazer's Theatre for a free night of music. The band has recently shared stages with a slew of alt-country heavyweights, including Cody Canada & the Departed, Shakey Graves and Blackberry Smoke.

Down south in Pueblo, Los Angeles-based rockers Badflower perform at Brues Alehouse on Jan. 7. The band returns to Colorado on Feb. 3 with a show at Denver's Summit Music Hall.

Rounding out a busy Saturday, another rerouted Flux Capacitor show takes place at the Triple Nickel Tavern, featuring Indiana-based hardcore band Bruise, Illinois-based hardcore/metal act Kharma, and locals Fist Thrower and Remain & Sustain.

Finally, you can wrap up the week by catching the latest installment of Grant Sabin's Hill Country Sundries on Jan. 8 at Whistle Pig Brewing Company.

