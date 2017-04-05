The Pikes Peak Region's can't miss 2017 event calendar 

click to enlarge Courtesy Innovative Moments

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

Springs Beer Fest

Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival

April

Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute's Shorts Night

April 15

Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, rmwfilmfest.org

Enjoy acclaimed short films from all over the world, including winners from some of the most well-known festivals in the industry. Free popcorn and candy included!

Earth Day

April 22

Garden of the Gods, 1805 N. 30th St., gardenofgods.com

This annual celebration of conservation and care for planet Earth features nature walks, fun family activities and Earth-themed events.

Taste of OCC

April 30

Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Old Colorado City, tasteofocc.com

Sip on a variety of wines as Old Colorado City restaurants provide samples of their best dishes.

May

Eighth Annual Derby for Diabetes

May 6

Garden of the Gods Club, 3320 Mesa Road, bit.ly/2lxrC00

Don your best derby attire for a Kentucky Derby Party where you'll enjoy food and beverages while watching the world-famous horse races.

Run to the Shrine

May 20

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, cmzoo.org

This year's race offers a brand new and family-friendly, 4-mile course that zips through the zoo up to the shrine and back down again — plus all-day zoo admission.

MeadowGrass Music Festival

May 26-28

meadowgrass.org

Pack up your lawn chairs and a tent for a three-day festival in the forest featuring local, regional and touring musicians in folk, Americana, bluegrass and more.

Territory Days

May 27-29

Old Colorado City,shopoldcoloradocity.com

Celebrate Colorado's Old West era at the coolest street fair in town. Fun for all ages abounds, including pony rides, live music, gold panning, tasty food, beer gardens and Native American dancers.

June

Colorado Renaissance Festival

Weekends, June 10-July 30

650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur, coloradorenaissance.com

Whether you're a true Renaissance enthusiast, a turkey leg aficionado or simply a fan of eclectic people-watching, the Ren fair should give you ample satisfaction.

Springs Spree

June 11

America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, springsspree.org

Part street fair, part community gathering, Spring Spree is a family-friendly affair that includes live music, a carnival, local craft vendors and delicious food.

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival

June 16-18

Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., pikespeakcelticfestival.com

Beer, Celtic rock and Highland athletics are just a few of the things you'll enjoy at this spirited festival.

Starlight Spectacular

June 17

Garden of the Gods Visitor andNature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., tinyurl.com/CS-Star-Spec

Tour the city with brightly lit bikes under starry skies in an unforgettable, family-friendly ride that includes the exhilaration of careening up and down the hills of Garden of the Gods at night.

Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack

June 17-18

Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way, pikespeakairstripattack.com

More than 200 souped-up stock and street cars compete on two runways at the Colorado Springs Airport, reaching speeds of 225 mph on half-mile tracks.

Donkey Derby Days

June 23-25

Cripple Creek, Bennett Ave., visitcripplecreek.com

Bring the family for a fun festival centered on Cripple Creek's resident donkey herd. Includes donkey races, a petting zoo and a dog show.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

June 25

Pikes Peak, ppihc.com

Some people like to climb Pikes Peak on foot — and others prefer to hit its precarious curves at speeds of 70-plus mph. Catch the latter at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

July

PrideFest

July 8-9

America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, coloradospringspridefest.com

Show your support for the equality of all with two days of festivities celebrating inclusivity, diversity and community.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days

July 12-15

Downtown Colorado Springs, pikespeakorbust.org

Bull-riding, roping, cool horses and cold beer — it's Rodeo Days and it launches downtown with a free parade and continues with four days of cowboy-themed events and activities.

El Paso County Fair

July 15-22

County Fairgrounds, 366 10th St., Calhan, elpasocountyfair.com

Demolition derby, carnival rides, funnel cake, concerts and animals galore! The county fair packs all this and more into seven days of country fun on the eastern plains.

Rocky Mountain State Games

July 21-23 and 28-30

coloradospringssports.org

Every age and every level of ability has an opportunity to participate in this multi-sport event showcasing the athleticism and determination of the Pikes Peak region.

Blues Under the Bridge

July 29

bluesunderthebridge.com

The Colorado Avenue underpass becomes an outdoor blues club in this all-day jam session that's become an annual staple of the Springs' music scene.

Fiddles, Vittles and Vino

July 30

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, fiddlesvittlesandvino.com

Bluegrass music accompanies good eats from local restaurants, beer from Colorado breweries and vintage wines.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

August

Tiny House Jamboree

Aug. 4-6

tinyhousejamboree.com

Learn everything you ever wanted to know about living large in tiny homes. Includes workshops, home tours, guest speakers and specialty vendors.

Springs Beer Fest

Aug. 5

America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, springsbeerfest.com

More than 50 breweries pack this outdoor festival to share their top suds with beer enthusiasts.

Colorado Classic Cycling Race

Aug. 10

Course TBD in Colorado Springs, coloradoclassic.com

Pro cycling returns to Colorado Springs! Spectators will enjoy multiple starts and finishes, cycling-themed events and all the excitement of watching the best athletes on two wheels strive for the prize.

Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

Aug. 12

coloradospringssports.org

Cheer on the cycling maniacs who intentionally ride up a "hill" that would make most of us pitch our bikes into the canyon and call a Lyft.

Rocky Mountain Rampage

Aug. 18-20

Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., sk8-strong.org/rocky-mountain-rampage

Skateboarders of all skill levels descend upon Memorial Park for a three-day, pro-am tournament. You can even sponsor a skateboarder's entry and give a kid in need a chance to compete.

Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

Aug. 19 (ascent), Aug. 20 (marathon)

Barr Trail, Manitou Springs,pikespeakmarathon.org

If you're awesome enough to qualify for either (or both) of these epic races, you'll find a challenging course in stunningly beautiful terrain that will test your endurance at every turn. The rest of us lesser humans can come celebrate your achievement as a race-day spectator or during the kick-off party on Aug. 18.

Salute to American Veterans Rally

Aug. 18-20

Cripple Creek, theveteransrally.org

At the end of one of the state's largest motorcycle rides, the streets of Cripple Creek play host to a three-day festival that honors our nation's veterans with music, guest speakers, a veteran's parade, poker runs and aircraft flyovers.

Colorado State Fair

Aug. 25-Sept. 4

State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, coloradostatefair.com

It's hard to figure out just which part of this event makes it so much fun. The food? The carnival? The cows, goats and horses? You can decide for yourself when you go.

September

Labor Day Lift Off

Sept. 2-4

Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., coloradospringslaborday-liftoff.com

A beloved tradition offering evening balloon glow festivities and early-morning hot-air balloon launches.

Commonwheel Arts & Crafts Festival

Sept. 2-4

Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com/festival

Artists from all over the state and beyond journey to this juried art festival. Patrons can find art for purchase and families can enjoy immersive, hands-on activities centered on fun and creativity.

Loaf 'N Jug Chile & Frijoles Festival

Sept. 22-24

Downtown Pueblo, pueblochilefestivalinfo.com

The scent of roasted chilies permeates the air as you explore arts and crafts booths, watch chile- and bean-themed cook-offs and listen to live music.

What if... Festival

September, date TBD

whatif-festival.org

This hands-on celebration of innovative ideas brings the community together through interactive projects, exciting performances and creative demonstrations.

Cripple Creek Aspen Tours

Sept. 23-24, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

visitcripplecreek.com

There's gold on every mountain when the aspens turn in autumn. Bring your camera and capture the beauty with a free, first-come, first-served tour. Donations benefit the wild donkeys of Cripple Creek.

Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival

Sept. 23

manitouspringsheritagecenter.org

Toast the end of summer with dozens of cool beers brewed by the best beer makers Colorado Springs has to offer.

click to enlarge Courtesy RMWFI

October

Hellscream Haunted House

October, dates vary

3021 N. Hancock Ave., hellscreamhaunt.com

Multiple levels of scares combined with a cast that is very enthusiastic about their job: freaking out hapless patrons.

Harvest Festival

Oct. 7

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, rockledgeranch.com

Lovers of autumn will rejoice in wagon rides, pumpkin picking and other fall fun, with activity fees of 50 cents/ticket in celebration of the harvest.

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 20-22, 27-29, 31

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, cmzoo.org

What's cooler than trick-or-treating? Doing it with lions and tigers and bears. (Oh my!)

Giant Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 21

Downtown Old Colorado City

Sidewalk sales, spirit tours, activities for kids and, of course, enormous pumpkins competing pound-for-pound to see who wins the prize for king of the gourds.

Waldo Waldo 5K

Oct. 21

waldowaldo.com

You and hundreds of your new best friends converge on downtown Colorado Springs to run an easy Where's Waldo-themed 5K dressed as the world's largest doppelgänger gang.

Emma Crawford Coffin Race & Parade

Oct. 28

Manitou Springs, 800 Manitou Ave., bit.ly/2d2eZWG

This quirky Manitou tradition commemorates the day when young Emma Crawford's remains took a cruise down the mountainside after being summarily excavated from the ground by Mother Nature.

Indie Spirit Film Festival

October, dates TBD

indiespiritfilmfestival.org

Celebrate independent film with a variety of shorts, documentaries, full-length features and animated movies screened over three days.

November

Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 4

Downtown Colorado Springs, csvetsparade.org

A community gathering to honor, celebrate and show support for the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces.

Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival

Nov. 10-12

rmwfilminstitute.org

Every night is Ladies' Night during this three-day festival honoring women in film. The weekend launches with a gala and continues with shorts, documentaries, full-length features and more.

Turkey Trot

Nov. 23

ppymca.org

Kill time waiting for the turkey to cook with a YMCA tradition — a run that helps you feel just a little bit less guilty about the gobs of potatoes and stuffing you'll be eating later in the day.

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 25

City-wide, visitcos.com

Support the local economy by enjoying your holiday shopping close to home in the many small businesses that serve our city.

Gold Camp Christmas Holiday Headframe Lighting Tours

Nov. 25-Jan.1

visitcripplecreek.com

The towns of Cripple Creek and Victor become a holiday wonderland when the old mine headframes are decked out with lights. Tour by car or catch a guided exploration.

December

Colorado Springs Festival of Lights

Dec. 2

Downtown Colorado Springs, coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com

Live music, beautiful floats and an appearance by Santa are just some of the cool experiences to be had in this free holiday favorite in downtown Colorado Springs.

Electric Safari

Dec. 8-10, 15-23 and Dec. 25-Jan. 1

cmzoo.org

Embrace the holiday cold and check out the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo after dark — accompanied by thousands of twinkle lights, and of course, wild animals.

Colorado Springs Holiday Home Tour

Dec. 9

csholidayhometour.com

Ever wanted to explore the gorgeous homes of the Old North End? This guided tour lets you peek inside those awesome houses while learning their history.