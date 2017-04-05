The Pikes Peak Region's can't miss 2017 event calendar 

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival
April
Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute's Shorts Night
April 15
Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, rmwfilmfest.org
Enjoy acclaimed short films from all over the world, including winners from some of the most well-known festivals in the industry. Free popcorn and candy included!
Earth Day
April 22
Garden of the Gods, 1805 N. 30th St., gardenofgods.com
This annual celebration of conservation and care for planet Earth features nature walks, fun family activities and Earth-themed events.
Taste of OCC
April 30
Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Old Colorado City, tasteofocc.com
Sip on a variety of wines as Old Colorado City restaurants provide samples of their best dishes.
May
Eighth Annual Derby for Diabetes
May 6
Garden of the Gods Club, 3320 Mesa Road, bit.ly/2lxrC00
Don your best derby attire for a Kentucky Derby Party where you'll enjoy food and beverages while watching the world-famous horse races.
Run to the Shrine
May 20
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, cmzoo.org
This year's race offers a brand new and family-friendly, 4-mile course that zips through the zoo up to the shrine and back down again — plus all-day zoo admission.
MeadowGrass Music Festival
May 26-28
Pack up your lawn chairs and a tent for a three-day festival in the forest featuring local, regional and touring musicians in folk, Americana, bluegrass and more.
Territory Days
May 27-29
Old Colorado City,shopoldcoloradocity.com
Celebrate Colorado's Old West era at the coolest street fair in town. Fun for all ages abounds, including pony rides, live music, gold panning, tasty food, beer gardens and Native American dancers.
June
Colorado Renaissance Festival
Weekends, June 10-July 30
650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur, coloradorenaissance.com
Whether you're a true Renaissance enthusiast, a turkey leg aficionado or simply a fan of eclectic people-watching, the Ren fair should give you ample satisfaction.
Springs Spree
June 11
America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, springsspree.org
Part street fair, part community gathering, Spring Spree is a family-friendly affair that includes live music, a carnival, local craft vendors and delicious food.
Pikes Peak Celtic Festival
June 16-18
Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., pikespeakcelticfestival.com
Beer, Celtic rock and Highland athletics are just a few of the things you'll enjoy at this spirited festival.
Starlight Spectacular
June 17
Garden of the Gods Visitor andNature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., tinyurl.com/CS-Star-Spec
Tour the city with brightly lit bikes under starry skies in an unforgettable, family-friendly ride that includes the exhilaration of careening up and down the hills of Garden of the Gods at night.
Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack
June 17-18
Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way, pikespeakairstripattack.com
More than 200 souped-up stock and street cars compete on two runways at the Colorado Springs Airport, reaching speeds of 225 mph on half-mile tracks.
Donkey Derby Days
June 23-25
Cripple Creek, Bennett Ave., visitcripplecreek.com
Bring the family for a fun festival centered on Cripple Creek's resident donkey herd. Includes donkey races, a petting zoo and a dog show.
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
June 25
Pikes Peak, ppihc.com
Some people like to climb Pikes Peak on foot — and others prefer to hit its precarious curves at speeds of 70-plus mph. Catch the latter at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
July
PrideFest
July 8-9
America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, coloradospringspridefest.com
Show your support for the equality of all with two days of festivities celebrating inclusivity, diversity and community.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days
July 12-15
Downtown Colorado Springs, pikespeakorbust.org
Bull-riding, roping, cool horses and cold beer — it's Rodeo Days and it launches downtown with a free parade and continues with four days of cowboy-themed events and activities.
El Paso County Fair
July 15-22
County Fairgrounds, 366 10th St., Calhan, elpasocountyfair.com
Demolition derby, carnival rides, funnel cake, concerts and animals galore! The county fair packs all this and more into seven days of country fun on the eastern plains.
Rocky Mountain State Games
July 21-23 and 28-30
Every age and every level of ability has an opportunity to participate in this multi-sport event showcasing the athleticism and determination of the Pikes Peak region.
Blues Under the Bridge
July 29
The Colorado Avenue underpass becomes an outdoor blues club in this all-day jam session that's become an annual staple of the Springs' music scene.
Fiddles, Vittles and Vino
July 30
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, fiddlesvittlesandvino.com
Bluegrass music accompanies good eats from local restaurants, beer from Colorado breweries and vintage wines.
August
Tiny House Jamboree
Aug. 4-6
Learn everything you ever wanted to know about living large in tiny homes. Includes workshops, home tours, guest speakers and specialty vendors.
Springs Beer Fest
Aug. 5
America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, springsbeerfest.com
More than 50 breweries pack this outdoor festival to share their top suds with beer enthusiasts.
Colorado Classic Cycling Race
Aug. 10
Course TBD in Colorado Springs, coloradoclassic.com
Pro cycling returns to Colorado Springs! Spectators will enjoy multiple starts and finishes, cycling-themed events and all the excitement of watching the best athletes on two wheels strive for the prize.
Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb
Aug. 12
Cheer on the cycling maniacs who intentionally ride up a "hill" that would make most of us pitch our bikes into the canyon and call a Lyft.
Rocky Mountain Rampage
Aug. 18-20
Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., sk8-strong.org/rocky-mountain-rampage
Skateboarders of all skill levels descend upon Memorial Park for a three-day, pro-am tournament. You can even sponsor a skateboarder's entry and give a kid in need a chance to compete.
Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
Aug. 19 (ascent), Aug. 20 (marathon)
Barr Trail, Manitou Springs,pikespeakmarathon.org
If you're awesome enough to qualify for either (or both) of these epic races, you'll find a challenging course in stunningly beautiful terrain that will test your endurance at every turn. The rest of us lesser humans can come celebrate your achievement as a race-day spectator or during the kick-off party on Aug. 18.
Salute to American Veterans Rally
Aug. 18-20
Cripple Creek, theveteransrally.org
At the end of one of the state's largest motorcycle rides, the streets of Cripple Creek play host to a three-day festival that honors our nation's veterans with music, guest speakers, a veteran's parade, poker runs and aircraft flyovers.
Colorado State Fair
Aug. 25-Sept. 4
State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, coloradostatefair.com
It's hard to figure out just which part of this event makes it so much fun. The food? The carnival? The cows, goats and horses? You can decide for yourself when you go.
September
Labor Day Lift Off
Sept. 2-4
Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., coloradospringslaborday-liftoff.com
A beloved tradition offering evening balloon glow festivities and early-morning hot-air balloon launches.
Commonwheel Arts & Crafts Festival
Sept. 2-4
Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, commonwheel.com/festival
Artists from all over the state and beyond journey to this juried art festival. Patrons can find art for purchase and families can enjoy immersive, hands-on activities centered on fun and creativity.
Loaf 'N Jug Chile & Frijoles Festival
Sept. 22-24
Downtown Pueblo, pueblochilefestivalinfo.com
The scent of roasted chilies permeates the air as you explore arts and crafts booths, watch chile- and bean-themed cook-offs and listen to live music.
What if... Festival
September, date TBD
This hands-on celebration of innovative ideas brings the community together through interactive projects, exciting performances and creative demonstrations.
Cripple Creek Aspen Tours
Sept. 23-24, Sept. 30-Oct. 1
There's gold on every mountain when the aspens turn in autumn. Bring your camera and capture the beauty with a free, first-come, first-served tour. Donations benefit the wild donkeys of Cripple Creek.
Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival
Sept. 23
manitouspringsheritagecenter.org
Toast the end of summer with dozens of cool beers brewed by the best beer makers Colorado Springs has to offer.
October
Hellscream Haunted House
October, dates vary
3021 N. Hancock Ave., hellscreamhaunt.com
Multiple levels of scares combined with a cast that is very enthusiastic about their job: freaking out hapless patrons.
Harvest Festival
Oct. 7
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, rockledgeranch.com
Lovers of autumn will rejoice in wagon rides, pumpkin picking and other fall fun, with activity fees of 50 cents/ticket in celebration of the harvest.
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 20-22, 27-29, 31
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, cmzoo.org
What's cooler than trick-or-treating? Doing it with lions and tigers and bears. (Oh my!)
Giant Pumpkin Festival
Oct. 21
Downtown Old Colorado City
Sidewalk sales, spirit tours, activities for kids and, of course, enormous pumpkins competing pound-for-pound to see who wins the prize for king of the gourds.
Waldo Waldo 5K
Oct. 21
You and hundreds of your new best friends converge on downtown Colorado Springs to run an easy Where's Waldo-themed 5K dressed as the world's largest doppelgänger gang.
Emma Crawford Coffin Race & Parade
Oct. 28
Manitou Springs, 800 Manitou Ave., bit.ly/2d2eZWG
This quirky Manitou tradition commemorates the day when young Emma Crawford's remains took a cruise down the mountainside after being summarily excavated from the ground by Mother Nature.
Indie Spirit Film Festival
October, dates TBD
Celebrate independent film with a variety of shorts, documentaries, full-length features and animated movies screened over three days.
November
Veterans Day Parade
Nov. 4
Downtown Colorado Springs, csvetsparade.org
A community gathering to honor, celebrate and show support for the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces.
Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival
Nov. 10-12
Every night is Ladies' Night during this three-day festival honoring women in film. The weekend launches with a gala and continues with shorts, documentaries, full-length features and more.
Turkey Trot
Nov. 23
Kill time waiting for the turkey to cook with a YMCA tradition — a run that helps you feel just a little bit less guilty about the gobs of potatoes and stuffing you'll be eating later in the day.
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 25
City-wide, visitcos.com
Support the local economy by enjoying your holiday shopping close to home in the many small businesses that serve our city.
Gold Camp Christmas Holiday Headframe Lighting Tours
Nov. 25-Jan.1
The towns of Cripple Creek and Victor become a holiday wonderland when the old mine headframes are decked out with lights. Tour by car or catch a guided exploration.
December
Colorado Springs Festival of Lights
Dec. 2
Downtown Colorado Springs, coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com
Live music, beautiful floats and an appearance by Santa are just some of the cool experiences to be had in this free holiday favorite in downtown Colorado Springs.
Electric Safari
Dec. 8-10, 15-23 and Dec. 25-Jan. 1
Embrace the holiday cold and check out the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo after dark — accompanied by thousands of twinkle lights, and of course, wild animals.
Colorado Springs Holiday Home Tour
Dec. 9
Ever wanted to explore the gorgeous homes of the Old North End? This guided tour lets you peek inside those awesome houses while learning their history.