Theater groups bring variety to area aficionados this fall 

click to enlarge

Local theater companies are putting out an all-you-can-eat banquet for fans this fall, with comedies, dramas, musicals, farces and nationally known actor/author Robert Dubac in person. You don't need to go to New York, London or even Denver to satisfy your appetite — the Pikes Peak region's theaters have it all.

September

War of the Worlds, Devised, THEATREdART. Aug. 26-Sept. 11.

THEATREdART, in collaboration with Fire Thieves Studio, recasts Orson Welles' 1938 radio drama into a dreamy melange of dance, music, movement and pantomime.

Recommended for: history buffs, radio theater fans, and those who enjoy separating facts from fantasy.

The Foreigner, Thin Air Theatre Company, Butte Theater. Sept. 2-24.

It's a farce, and one of the funniest shows to hit Colorado stages in some time. Charlie Baker isn't really a foreigner, but pretending not to understand English gets him into a jam. The laughs are nonstop as he "learns" to speak English.

Recommended for: Everyone. We all love a farce.

Constellations, TheatreWorks. Sept. 8-25.

It's a "universal" love story in every sense of the word, as a theoretical physicist and a beekeeper discover romance among the stars. You don't need a Ph.D. in string theory to appreciate the humanity and the warmth of two people in love.

Recommended for: Romantics and deep thinkers.

The Male Intellect, An Oxymoron? and The Book of Moron, Millibo Art Theatre. Sept. 9-10.

Robert Dubac performs his greatest hits at the MAT. A rare chance to see a gifted humorist at his best. Male Intellect on Sept. 9, followed by Moron on Sept. 10.

Recommended for: Adults with a keen sense of humor.

Trash, Funky Little Theater Company. Sept. 9-24.

Regional premiere. It's about a trailer park, a hoarder, and life choices that can make for bleak, if sometimes funny, situations.

Recommended for: Adults, hoarders from dysfunctional families, and those who live vicariously through celebrities.

ODDVILLE — Happiness Comes in a Cardboard Box, Millibo Art Theatre. Sept. 16-Oct. 1.

Gifted comedian Dave Shirley brings a multimedia display of pointed humor to this unique, imaginative love story. With a title like ODDVILLE you know what to expect, and Shirley delivers on the promise.

Recommended for: If you ever wanted to go to Oddville, this is your chance to visit.

Shear Madness, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Sept. 22-Oct. 6.

Is it a comedy? A mystery? Can you figure out who killed the old lady upstairs? You'll get the clues, the cues, and the confusion. The fun part is sorting it all out.

Recommended for: Mystery, comedy and improv fans.

October

Cripple Creepshow, Thin Air Theatre Company, Butte Theater. Sept. 30-Oct. 30.

This Halloween melodrama is all in good fun — until the stories come to life, walking that fine line between fantasy and reality. It's followed by a very special Halloween Olio.

Recommended for: Gamblers, ghosts and ghouls. Thin Air is one of the only companies doing melodrama these days, so it's well worth the ride to Cripple Creek.

The Stinky Cheese Man, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (Family Series). Sept. 30-Oct. 30.

Based on Jon Scieszka's award-winning children's book, these fairy tales aren't just fractured. They're shattered. Everybody will enjoy these revised children's classics.

Recommended for: Kids and nostalgic adults.

The Rembrandt Room, Millibo Art Theatre. Oct. 6-15.

Erin Rollman, of Denver's award-winning Buntport Theater Company, does a one-woman show inspired by one of Rembrandt's most famous works. The Rembrandt Room won this year's Henry Award for Outstanding New Play.

Recommended for: Artists, writers, playwrights and those who like cutting-edge theater.

The Elephant Man, Springs Ensemble Theatre. Oct. 13-30.

John Merrick is the Elephant Man, ugly, disfigured and a social outcast. Things change when physician Frederick Treves becomes his caretaker. Merrick becomes part of a freak show, an indignity none should suffer. The 1979 Broadway version won the Tony Award for best play.

Recommended for: Adults, especially those with a heart and a conscience.

The Game of Love and Chance, TheatreWorks. Oct. 20-Nov. 6.

Although it's nearly 300 years old, Pierre de Marivaux's 1730 comedy has not lost its silliness. After all the arranged marriages, class taboos, role reversals and costume changes, expect a happy ending.

Recommended for: Everyone. TheatreWorks specializes in classic comedies, and this one should be another hit.

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Oct. 21-Nov. 19.

Still playing in Chicago after 27 years, Too Much Light presents "30 Plays in 60 Minutes." The two-minute plays are nonstop and in a different order at each performance. A visible timer keeps the show on track.

Recommended for: Theater buffs and rebels who like to break all the rules.

The Bold, the Young and the Murdered, Funky Little Theater Company. Oct. 28-Nov. 12.

Regional Premiere. A motley crew of cast members struggles to save a soap opera — they must finish one episode by morning or the show will be canceled. Thing go off the rails when the director is killed and cast members quarrel. This is a biting satire of serial dramas.

Recommended for: Mature adults with an interest in edgy mystery and comedy.

November

Short Eyes, THEATREdART. November (dates TBA).

Young convicts mix it up physically and verbally, desperate to preserve their sanity. Enter Clark Davis, a white, middle class prisoner accused of child molestation. Child molesters are the lowest form of prisoner, and Davis is in way over his head. Things will get ugly.

Recommended for: Mature adults. This is strong stuff.

Babette's Knockout Opera, Millibo Art Theatre. Nov. 10-27.

Comedy meets opera when local opera star Judeth Shay Comstock shares the Millibo stage with "Babette" and funny man Jim Jackson. Hilarity, fun and music go the full 10 rounds.

Recommended for: Adults, opera fans and anyone who needs a good laugh.

A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol, Thin Air Theatre Company, Butte Theater, Nov. 25-Dec. 31.

Thin Air Theatre Company does their version of the classic Dickens tale, followed by a fun-filled Christmas Olio.

Recommended for: Everyone, but especially fans of the Dickens classic and sing-alongs.

Check the Stage section in Indy Listings for information on many more theatrical productions throughout the season.