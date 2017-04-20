Theater, music and sustainability events fill this week's calendar

20 Thursday

Pride and Prejudice

The classic novel by Jane Austen comes to the TheatreWorks stage this weekend, portraying the passionate and turbulent romance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Pride and Prejudice is considered one of the greatest English romances, with a memorable cast of characters and themes related to love of all sorts — sisterly, platonic, parental and romantic, of course. Plus, if you're interested in the process of adapting books to plays, check out the TheatreWorks Prologue on April 23, which will address the Austen legacy and the difficulties of adaptation. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, through May 7, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 3955 Regent Circle, $36-$42, free for UCCS students, theatreworkscs.org.





22 Saturday

Sustain-a-fest Block Party

We've talked a little about the city's new "Sustainacenter," and now's your chance to celebrate Earth Day with all of its participating nonprofits and plenty of green-minded guests. There will be food trucks, coffee carts, demonstrations and activities for all ages — each with a focus on sustainability. You can also enjoy live music by Justus League, Mo Mungus, Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band and The Bureaucrats. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Colorado Springs Center for Sustainability, 702 E. Boulder St., facebook.com/COSsustainability.

23 Sunday

The World of Windcraft Version 2.0

Video game music is such an underappreciated genre. Which of us hasn't sung along to that moving ballad in Dragon Age: Inquisition or rocked out to the Kingdom Hearts theme song? The Woodland Park Wind Symphony has put together this neat concert for the second year in a row, highlighting music from multiple video games, including Halo, Civilization IV, World of Warcraft and more, plus other pop culture favorites. There's also going to be a gaming arcade and a cosplay costume contest, so it should be a nerdy good time. 2 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

23 Sunday

EllaFest 2017

The Ella Mae Bransom Sickle Cell Association provides support to those who suffer from Sickle Cell Anemia in Southern Colorado, helping transport them to Denver to get their treatment and seeing to their needs at home. This annual concert celebrates and supports their efforts and gives the public a window into the work they do. Expect performances by Linda Styles, Ron Ivory, Cassandra Collins and more, plus a vendor fair in the lobby and emcee John Register, an inspirational speaker, trainer and coach. 3 p.m., Stargazers, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $12-$22, facebook.com/EllaMaeBransomSickleCellAssociation, stargazerstheatre.com.

24 Monday

Spring Arts & Crafts Show

In addition to hosting a wide range of awesome bands and serving up some great barbecue, Front Range Barbeque puts on craft fairs that always draw a great crowd. Tonight, you can enjoy vendor booths peddling handmade jewelry, fine art, teas, blown glass, essential oils and more. Other highlights include live music by High Mountain Duet and a wide range of raffle prizes donated by local businesses. Proceeds support Project Angel Heart, which delivers meals to those coping with life-threatening illnesses. 5-8:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., frbbq.com.











