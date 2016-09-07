Thirty Billy Joel scholars can't be wrong 

click to enlarge Abigail Kreuser

Camper van Boucher: The Springs singer-songwriter will play a local CD release show and then head out for an East Coast tour.

Autumn is shaping up to be an exciting season for local music, as many Springs-based artists prepare to release new material. Curtis Boucher will be among the first, celebrating the release of his latest LP, No Danger in Dreaming, with a show at Mountain Fold Books on Sept. 27 before he and fellow guitarist Chuck Dayhoff embark on an East Coast tour that will include stops from Florida to New Hampshire.

"This is a collection of songs written during a period of transformation in my life, and recorded at the beginning of a new chapter," says Boucher. "Turning to nature and seclusion, seeking sanctity and peace in the unknown and, at times, the seemingly intolerable. About being aware of who you are and where you stand, and not being afraid to share that with others."

Boucher and Dayhoff, who previously played together in The Electric Universe, maintain their sublime, folksy chemistry on the Ian Bourgal-produced album, with Dayhoff's flourishes on the Weissenborn guitar acting as the perfect foil for Boucher's stark ruminations on love and dreams. And, luckily for fans of local Americana, the pair is already planning on heading back to the studio to work on more new material next month.

Meanwhile, if you feel like getting somewhat educated as school starts back up, Colorado College is hosting a rather unusual scholarly symposium on public musicology Oct. 7-8. The keynote event will be "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," a look at the music and lyrics of venerable singer-songwriter Billy Joel from an academic perspective. Amid 30 presentations from scholars in musicology, ethnomusicology, music theory, history and comparative literature, the event will also feature a live phone interview with Joel.

As for the week ahead, there are plenty of other musical happenings to keep everyone occupied. Here's a closer look:

Sept. 7 brings Chicago-based alt-pop artist Austin Jones' "Pitch Imperfect" tour to Sunshine Studios, joined by Providence rockers Trophy Wives, Arizona's Run 2 Cover, Toronto's Curses, Springs singer-songwriter Clayton Wyatt and local progressive alt-rock ensemble Weathervein.

If you find yourself up north on Sept. 7, the rap-rock hybrid supergroup Prophets of Rage, which features members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, hits Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

On Sept. 8, Kentucky-born cellist, composer and activist Ben Sollee performs at the Ivywild School.

Also on Sept. 8, St. Louis-based rapper Stevie Stone hits Rawkus for a show that will also feature Bernz of Miami hip-hop group ¡Mayday!

Sept. 9 finds Atlanta indie rock outfit Gringo Star at the Flux Capacitor, joined by Denver's The Lollygags, Illinois' Terroir and local punk rockers Shiii Whaaa.

At Stargazers Theatre, you can catch long-running British rock band Wishbone Ash on Sept. 9.

Meanwhile, at the Bluebird Theater on Sept. 9, the revered Denver act Slim Cessna's Auto Club performs, just in time for fans to pick up their new album, The Commandments According to SCAC. Denver-based quintet Spells will also perform.

On Sept. 9-10, the experimental electronic group STS9 plays a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, keeping up their annual appearances — the band has played Red Rocks every year since 2003.

Sept. 10 brings "theatrical metal 'n' roll vaudevillians" Avatar to the Black Sheep, joined by California hard rockers Painted Wives and locals Iridium.

Also on Sept. 10, Dutch DJ and composer San Holo plays Rawkus, along with NDEVR, Magnum, Saltee and Re-know.

Fans of the long-running experimental group Swans will want to head to Denver's Gothic Theatre on Sept. 10 to catch what is likely among the last live performances of the current lineup. Multi-instrumentalist and performance artist Baby Dee joins the band in support.

If Swans aren't enough and you need a second helping of ultra-heavy music on Sept. 12, get yourself to the Flux Capacitor for Still Valley, Pillars of Light and headlining one-man sludge metal outfit Crawl.

Finally, third wave New York ska band The Toasters play the Black Sheep on Sept. 12, joined by Maxine & the Eskimo Brothers, The Sleights and The Knightbeats.

Send news, photos and music to reverb@csindy.com.