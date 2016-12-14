December 14, 2016 Columns » Hightower

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tom Barrack presents: The Donald 

By

Tools

Few Americans have ever heard of Tom Barrack, but he’s going to be a big, behind-the-scenes player in Trump’s Washington.

Indeed, Tom’s already a big player, literally in charge of parading The Donald into the White House. He chairs the presidential inaugural committee, overseeing everything from numerous balls to the swearing-in. The four-day affair will, of course, be a Trumpean Spectacular, yet Barrack insists it won’t be outlandishly tacky. “The president-elect,” says Barrack, “wants this to be about the people.”

Sure, Tom — people like you.
The four-day inaugural will be a Trumpean Spectacular. click to tweet
Barrack, a long-time Trump pal, is a billionaire speculator who runs a myriad of Wall Street funds, real estate ventures, luxury resorts and casinos. Unsurprisingly, his idea of “the people” turns out to be those privileged ones who’ll buy the premium inaugural tickets that include access to His Excellency, Trump himself. Those tickets start at $25,000. But that only gets you into the bleacher seats out in right field. For the platinum seats up in the luxurious owners’ suites, the price is a cool million bucks.

What does that buy? “An intimate dinner” with the new vice-president, Mike Pence; four tickets to a “Ladies Luncheon with Ms. Trump and Ms. Pence; an elegant “Candlelight Dinner” with The Donald and his sidekick, Pence; the black-tie Inaugural Ball with Trump, Pence, Cabinet officials, and other governmental bigshots; four tickets for priority seats at the official swearing-in; and priority booking at select hotels — so you won’t have to mingle with commoners. Barrack expects to raise a record $75 million from corporations and fat cats wanting to endear themselves to the Trumpster.
Trump declared in his campaign that “nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.” Yeah — and now we know the price for being in on “the fix.”

Jim Hightower is the best-selling author of Swim Against the Current: Even a Dead Fish Can Go With the Flow, on sale now from Wiley Publishing. For more information, visit jimhightower.com.

More Hightower »

  • The four-day inaugural will be a Trumpean Spectacular.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Hightower

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

  • User Submitted
    Jay and Silent Bob Get Old @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

    • $40

  • User Submitted
    An Evening With Kevin Smith @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

    • $40

  • User Submitted
    Curious Palate Wine Class @ Soirée Events & Celebrations

    • $25
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    ROFL Stand-Up Open Mic @ Underground

    • Thursdays, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Continues through Oct. 22 Free
    • 1 going/interested
    • Buy Tickets
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation