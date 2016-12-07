December 07, 2016 Food & Drink » Recipes

Tomatillo Salsa Verde 

click to enlarge Tomatillo Salsa Verde (Salsa Brava) - BRIENNE BOORTZ
  • Brienne Boortz
  • Tomatillo Salsa Verde (Salsa Brava)

Ingredients

1 lb. husked tomatillos

1 sweet onion

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Serrano chile pepper, minced

¼ c. rough-chopped cilantro

1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

sea salt to taste

2 c. water

Directions

Place tomatillos and two onion halves on a char grill, and grill one side until blackened, about 5 minutes. (Use a shallow pan approximately 4 inches below an oven broiler if you do not have access to a char grill.) Once tomatillos become blackened, blistered and softened, flip them and char the other side.

Transfer tomatillos and onion, garlic and chile pepper into a saucepan. Season with cilantro, oregano, cumin and salt, and add water. Simmer over high heat for 5 minutes, then reduce heat to medium-low and continue to simmer for approximately 10 minutes or until ingredients are soft. Using a blender, carefully purée the mixture until smooth.

Aftertaste

This is a great salsa to serve with slow-roasted pork carnitas, grilled skirt-steak tacos, scrambled eggs or tortilla chips. For a different style of guacamole, stir a spoonful or two of this salsa verde into smashed avocados. You can also turn this salsa into a delicious sauce for white fish or chicken enchiladas by substituting chicken stock for the water and allowing the sauce to thicken slightly by simmering on the stove over a low heat for 10 to 15 additional minutes.

— Submitted by Salsa Brava kitchen managing partner Jonathon Rentschler

