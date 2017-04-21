Trail etiquette: A how-to 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

After a relatively mild winter, Colorado Springs is enjoying a bona fide spring, instead of moving straight from winter into summer. The recent warm weather, coupled with longer days, has more and more of us out on the trails, whether on two wheels, two feet or with four legs. As such, it's a good time to talk about trail etiquette.There are only a few rules here and they're pretty easy.A lot of people and thousands of volunteer hours go into building and maintaining trails local trails all year — and closing and restoring what are called "rogue" trails. How about you do these people a favor and STAY ON THE TRAIL. Don't shortcut switchbacks or cut your own trails — if there's mud on the trail, walk right through it (it won't hurt you), or turn around. You cause more damage going around a muddy trail than by staying on it.Done with that bottled water? Take it with you and toss it the recycling or trash, not on the ground. Same with your dog poop bags — thanks for bagging Rover's poop, but don't just leave it on the trail. It belongs in the trash.Dogs are required to be leashed in city parks unless specifically stated otherwise. Yes, we all know you're dog is the friendliest dog in the world — everyone's is — but by keeping it leashed, you prevent bad interactions with people who aren't comfortable around dogs and also wildlife. It also keeps you from being fined (better safe than sorry). In El Paso County Parks, dogs must be leashed or under voice control, so if you want your dog to run free, head to a park with a dog run, such as Palmer Park or Bear Creek Park, or head to the Pike National Forest.When you see another hiker of cyclist, wave and say hi. Stop and chat.Don't forget, this is the final weekend of National Parks Week, and entry fees are waived at all National Park Service sites.Happy Trails!