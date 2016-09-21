Transit makes final seasonal changes 

click to enlarge File photo

Mountain Metropolitan Transit implemented its final fall service changes on Sunday, Sept. 18. Specifically, Sunday and evening service was added to Route 4, which runs on Eighth Street and serves the Broadmoor area, and Saturday service was added to Route 39, which runs from Eagle Rock Road to Voyager Parkway.

Additionally, frequency for Route 7, which serves Pikes Peak Avenue to the Citadel Mall, and Route 27, which runs along South Academy Boulevard to Pikes Peak Community College, changed from every hour to every half-hour on Saturdays. For more information, go to mmtransit.com or call 385-7433.