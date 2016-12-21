Transparency and the Drake report, saving the trout, and more 

Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

Breathe deeply

In an age when the adverse health and climate effects of burning coal are becoming ever more clear, it is important to scrutinize the practices of the Martin Drake Power Plant. Colorado Springs Utilities, as a public service provider, has a moral obligation to inform its customers about what is being emitted into the air they breathe. Only then can a society come together with its energy providers to make an educated and informed decision about how to move forward in a resource-stressed world. After all, freedom of information is a necessary component to a properly functioning democracy.

As a senior at Colorado College, I will graduate in May and am facing the decision of where to live and seek employment. While it gives me hope that there are certain people within this community fighting and advocating for our rights as citizens, the local government's response to a Monument mother's efforts to obtain information about air quality violations that might be affecting her family and many of us in the community near the Drake plant has left me disgusted.

I care about clean energy, I care about clean air, and most importantly, I care about the cooperation between local government and local people. Colorado Springs seems to fail in providing each of these amenities. Unfortunately but most likely, come May, I will depart Colorado Springs along with the majority of my graduating class who don't feel compelled to remain in a community where the local government is not open, transparent or caring.

— Phillip Babbitt

Colorado Springs

Trout and trails

It appears that all parties of government and the environmentalists continue to exhibit fuzzy thinking in planning and carrying out the move of bike Trail 667 to save the greenback cutthroat trout ("Trail to Nowhere," News, Dec. 7). The solution is a simple one; just build a bike bridge over the creek for Trail 667.

To encourage bikers to use the bridge, zone the access by building a fence for both access and egress angled out (v-shaped) to encompass both sides of the bridge. Do whatever erosion control is necessary to complete the job.

Despite the money and time spent by the various vested interests in the trail system, some money can be saved for use on other projects. The excellent challenging trail can be kept for all to enjoy.

— Ken Sedler

Monument

Reality therapy

After reading Jack Terryah's ridiculous phlegm ("Faux sympathy," Letters, Dec. 14), I need to provide him some reality therapy. Like most other myopic Republicans in America today, he believes that Democrats are "big crybabies" because we lost the election.

For the record, it's not that we lost. We've lost before.

Though it was tough to swallow having George W. Decider-in-Chief occupying the Oval Office — arguably the least articulate and most intellectually-challenged person ever elected to the presidency — we dealt with it and moved on. Dems' disappointment is about WHO won. Character matters. Little Donnie Trump has shown himself to be unfit to be president. He is a racist, misogynistic sociopath with the impulse control of a 5-year-old. He is a despicable human undeserving of our respect, regardless of the respect we may hold for the office and America's political process.

Terryah and other Republicans bravely stood side-by-side with the Ku Klux Klan in supporting Trump. Don't like being lumped into that same basket, Mr. Terryah and other Republicans? Don't blame us Democrats, you did that to yourselves. Dwell on that for awhile, Mr. Terryah. You voted with the KKK.

And yes, that makes you racist by association, misogynist by association, anti-environment and anti-immigrant by association. Again, don't blame Democrats for lumping you into categories you're not comfortable with. This is what you chose. And this blather about "gotta come together now that the election is done" is horse manure.

I'm not "coming together" behind Little Donnie Trump for anything.

— Greg Sauer

Woodland Park

Why not Trump?

I'm dreading Jan. 20. I know, we lefties are already trashing his presidency. Opposing Trump in a vindictive, mindless, almost pathological way — sort of like how Republicans opposed Obama.

There's room for healthy skepticism (if not high anxiety). Following are 10 nonpartisan reasons why any rational, objective person might distrust Trump:

1. Trump is a real estate developer.

2. Trump is in professional wrestling's hall of fame. In 2007, Trump and WWE CEO Vince McMahon co-starred in The Battle of the Billionaires," with Trump executing a clothesline takedown of McMahon at ringside, and later being knocked unconscious inside the ring by the beer-swilling Bionic Redneck. (Check out the video.)

3. The KKK loves Trump.

4. Vladimir Putin loves Trump.

5. Trump is unethical. His business connections remain hidden from public view, buried in unreleased tax returns. Trump's children will run the empire and they won't ever discuss business operations with dad, avoiding any conflicts of interest. And pink unicorns will fart rainbows over all of America.

6. Trump is clueless about the job. Worse: He shows no desire to learn.

7. Team Trump: Mad dogs and billionaires.

8. Trump is authoritarian. His "movement" satisfies most criteria for fascism.

9. Trump tweets at 3 a.m.

10. Trump is orange. I worry about the hours Donald spends in the tanning bed. Soaking up radiation can't be good for 70-year-old skin. Could he be damaging his chromosomes? Mutating himself? Is Trump even from our planet? Maybe we should demand to see a birth certificate.

— Marty Rush

Salida

Money for nuthin'

Do you know how somebody looks who has just hit the jackpot on a slot machine?

I just watched Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of America's second-largest bank, gloating to Charlie Rose about how he has already made tens of millions of dollars off the election, because Bank of America stock is up 34 percent just on rumors of deregulation.

Moynihan explained how this will give the wealthy bankers and investor class even more profits from the interest on the gazillions in consumer debt the bank already holds, when everybody's credit-card payments can be raised correspondingly next year — like money for nothing.

Then Moynihan started talking about how working-class Americans will have to "recondition to be content with the kind of lower-paying jobs that are actually going to be available" when competing with starving people in the global labor-market.

— Gina Douglas

Colorado Springs