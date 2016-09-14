September 14, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trial set for "Sit/Lie" protesters 

By

Tools

click to enlarge NINA RIGGIO
  • Nina Riggio

Four protesters charged with violating the Pedestrian Access Act are going to trial, a municipal judge decided on Sept. 7.

The controversial law prohibits sitting, kneeling, reclining or lying on sidewalks during certain hours in certain parts of town. The four were ticketed for defying police orders to stand during a nearly 200 person sit-in demonstration in April near Acacia Park. The act of civil disobedience was intended to test the ordinance.

Attorney Tom Barnes, who's representing one of the defendants, tried to get the case dismissed on U.S. Constitutional grounds, but city prosecutors retorted that court isn't the place for policy discussions — that's the job of City Council.

Judge HayDen Kane II ruled the defense can't make a First Amendment argument when they go to trial on Dec. 2. Barnes and Philip Dubois, who's representing another of the defendants, still believe their clients may be aquitted.

More Local News »

  • Four were charged with violating the Pedestrian Access Act.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

  • Biking across America for housing

    Stacy Sprewer graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Then she got a job. What she really wanted was an adventure.
    • by J. Adrian Stanley
    • Feb 25, 2015

  • Pedal pushers

    Local studies find investing in cycling pays off
    • by J. Adrian Stanley
    • Apr 15, 2015

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Race Against Suicide @ El Pomar Youth Sports Complex

    • Sun., Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $25-$30
    • Buy Tickets

  • Creek Week Pikes Peak Cleanup (Get Involved)

    • Sun., Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Medical Marijuana and our Community @ Monument Branch Library

    • Thu., Sept. 15, 7-8 p.m.

  • Creek Week Kickoff @ Fountain Creek Nature Center

    • Sat., Sept. 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

  • Creek Week @ various locations

    • Sept. 24-Oct. 1
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation