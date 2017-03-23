Triple S Brewing makes the most of a concession-counter kitchen 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

The "My Boss Doesn't Care" slider combo.

Steve Stowell's brewery still suffers from the limitations of its concession-counter kitchen. We try the "My Boss Doesn't Care" slider combo ($13), which includes a choice of two themed sliders, salad, chips or slaw, and a beer. The Good Ol' Standard comes a skosh dry, with cheddar and pickle adding flavor but not moisture. We have better luck with the I'm a Vegetarian! which sees tomato, portobello, greens and balsamic. And a cream soda float ($6.50) pleases, with house cinnamon-vanilla cream soda and vanilla ice cream from Josh & John's.

Still, the beer rates good. A fifty-cent upcharge for a seasonal brew seems fair for a 12-ounce pour of the Iron Mountain Dark, an imperial dark Irish ale with 8 percent ABV. It's sweet and malty, with clean dark fruit notes and a pleasing booziness. We also sample their bourbon barrel-aged Chill Killer barleywine ($5/8-ounce), which draws flavor from the 291 bourbon barrels it's aged in for rich, malty bliss.