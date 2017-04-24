Trump to skip Air Force Academy graduation 

click to enlarge
The Air Force Academy's Class of 2017 will not receive their second lieutenant commissions under the eye of President Donald Trump. Rather, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will deliver the May 24 commencement speech.
Dunford is the nation's highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to the president, defense secretary and National Security Council. For graduation information, go to usafa.edu
Trump's first graduation speech as president will be at Liberty University, an evangelical college in Virginia. It's traditional for the president to rotate graduation speaking duties among the AFA, the Military Academy and Naval Academy.