Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 24, 2017 News » Local News

Trump to skip Air Force Academy graduation 

By

Tools

click to enlarge EVAN EL-AMIN/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock
The Air Force Academy's Class of 2017 will not receive their second lieutenant commissions under the eye of President Donald Trump. Rather, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will deliver the May 24 commencement speech.

Dunford is the nation's highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to the president, defense secretary and National Security Council. For graduation information, go to usafa.edu.

Trump's first graduation speech as president will be at Liberty University, an evangelical college in Virginia. It's traditional for the president to rotate graduation speaking duties among the AFA, the Military Academy and Naval Academy.

More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Local News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation