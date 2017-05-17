Unknown Pleasures 2012 may be Peter Hook's best live album 

Peter Hook & The Light, "Unknown Pleasures Tour 2012"

Peter Hook was the bassist, multi-instrumentalist and (occasional) singer in two of the more influential bands of the last several decades. These days he’s capitalizing on the enduring popularity of Joy Division and New Order. His current group, Peter Hook & The Light has made a career out of covering his old bands, and releasing live albums documenting those shows. The second through fifth entries in the (ongoing?) series have been released in 2017. Of the four, the 2-CDis perhaps the best, because it tackles Joy Division’s debut, the disc that launched the entire timeline. Hook and his bandmates reinterpret the material with gusto, and to the extent possible, the work succeeds on its own merits. Still, the mere existence of the Peter Hook & The Light catalog may seem superfluous to those who own the albums they cover.Joy Division, New Order, The Stranglers