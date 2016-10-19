October 19, 2016 News » Local News

Ute Pass Trail advances 

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-19_at_9.59.20_am.png

The Ring the Peak Trail system got a boost when the Colorado Department of Transportation awarded a $680,000 grant to El Paso County to design a final section of the Ute Pass Regional Trail.

The money will fund final design, permitting, environmental review and right-of-way acquisition for a 4-mile segment from Winnemucca Road to the interpretive loop, a 3-mile stretch from Manitou Springs to just east of Cascade. The trail follows the historic path used by Ute Indians and is to be done by 2022.

Ring the Peak would provide a 62-mile trail around Pikes Peak.

