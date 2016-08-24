Utillties adds solar 

Shutterstock

Last week, Colorado Springs Utilities touted its 10-megawatt solar array to be built about 10 miles south of Colorado Springs on Utilities property. The array, powering 3,000 homes, is expected to be added to the city's grid this fall.

Meantime, Utilities has issued a request for proposals to hire a consultant for a solar integration study and a separate consultant for a solar rates study. Asked about that, Utilities spokesperson Amy Trinidad said the city gets only 11 percent of its electric generation from renewables — far short of its 20 percent goal. "As we explore future renewable energy options, we are first conducting both these studies to determine integration costs, system impacts and industry best-practices nationwide regarding program structures," she says in an email.