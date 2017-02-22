Vase Vide celebrates "The Colors of Entropy" with release show 

click to enlarge Colorado Springs art-rock band Vase Vide rest up for their new EP celebration this coming Friday at Zodiac.

While this year's snowfall has been relatively merciful, the recent flurry of local releases continues unabated with a new one from local art-rock quartet Vase Vide. The band is set to celebrate their new EP, The Colors of Entropy, with a release show at Zodiac this Friday, Feb. 24, with Briffaut, Delle Grazie and William Patrick in support.

Vase Vide, composed of vocalist/guitarist/keyboardist Daniel Oglesby, guitarist/keyboardist Dave Gashaw, bassist Korey Wilkinson and drummer Alex Rich, boast an eclectic background — the band members have been involved in projects veering into hardcore punk, hip-hop, indie-rock, folk, grindcore and instrumental scores. Oglesby says he had taken a break from music for a few years after moving to Colorado, but was drawn back in after writing scores for local theater productions, and Vase Vide began taking shape in the early spring of 2016.

The genesis of The Colors of Entropy, which was recorded with Eros and the Eschaton's Adam Hawkins at Right Heel Music Studio, was a series of songs written on an acoustic guitar, reflecting on the nature of human relationships, life, death, the universe, and one's place in it. Oglesby says the material began to take greater shape as the band worked on the effects-heavy arrangements and were given a "whole new dynamic" by Rich's "jazzy, concise and intentional" drumming.

Even as the local music scene continues to grow and diversify, Vase Vide's synthesizer-heavy dream-pop sound stands out. Oglesby says the usual first reaction at their shows is, "You guys don't sound like anything else happening around here." While in some ways this was an intended response, Oglesby says the band was mostly focused on the songs themselves.

"We more or less all came into this project thinking, 'Let's try for originality, but if we miss our target, who really cares?'" recounts Oglesby. "Let's just write because it's what we enjoy doing."

