Visit Colorado Springs: Insider 2017 

Welcome to the 2017 Indy Insider, our annual guide packed full of insider tips for newcomers, visitors and locals alike. Whether you're coming through town not knowing a soul, or your best friend persuaded you to move here, we want to make sure we point you to the must-sees and the can't-miss local landmarks, as well as give you the smart back-door tour of lesser-known gems.

In the Pikes Peak region, we value our 300+ days of sun, the recreational opportunities in our backyard, our thriving food, drink and culture scene, and diverse politics and points of view, and we can't wait for you to experience it all and tell us what you think.

This guide will give you a taste of the greater Colorado Springs area. And though we couldn't include all the great local places in this year's guide, check back weekly with the Independent (at more than 900 locations around the region) or online at csindy.com to keep up-to-date on the awesomeness that happens here every day!