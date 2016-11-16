November 16, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Voters back LGBT candidate 

By

Tools

click to enlarge 2016electionsbug.jpg

Leslie Herod, the first openly black LGBT person elected to the Colorado House of Representatives, crushed her opponent, Republican Evan Vanderpool, by 85 percent to 15 percent in the Nov. 8 election. She was elected in House District 8, which represents southwest Denver.

Herod, a former senior policy advisory to Gov. Bill Ritter, also served as a program officer with the Gill Foundation where she helped with initiatives focusing on LGBT equality and alliance-building in communities of color.

"For the first time, Colorado voters are sending an openly LGBT African American to the state legislature," Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund President and CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills said in a release. "Her election Tuesday is a sign voters reject the divisive rhetoric championed by Donald Trump and others this campaign season, and instead demand optimistic and thoughtful leaders that can unify communities."

More Local News »

  • She was elected in House District 8, which represents southwest Denver.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • Do Good Drinking @ Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

    • Tue., Nov. 29, 5-8 p.m.

  • Bikes and Brew @ Old Town Bike Shop

    • Thu., Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

  • No Hound Unhomed Art Auction @ Manitou Art Center

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 12-4 p.m.

  • Pretty Kitty Clothing Swap @ Manitou Art Center

    • Sun., Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $3 suggested donation

  • Staff Pick
    Give B(l)ack Lager Release Party @ Bristol Brewing Company

    • Thu., Nov. 17, 5:30-9 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation