Voters back LGBT candidate 

click to enlarge

Leslie Herod, the first openly black LGBT person elected to the Colorado House of Representatives, crushed her opponent, Republican Evan Vanderpool, by 85 percent to 15 percent in the Nov. 8 election. She was elected in House District 8, which represents southwest Denver.

Herod, a former senior policy advisory to Gov. Bill Ritter, also served as a program officer with the Gill Foundation where she helped with initiatives focusing on LGBT equality and alliance-building in communities of color.

"For the first time, Colorado voters are sending an openly LGBT African American to the state legislature," Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund President and CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills said in a release. "Her election Tuesday is a sign voters reject the divisive rhetoric championed by Donald Trump and others this campaign season, and instead demand optimistic and thoughtful leaders that can unify communities."