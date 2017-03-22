Wasteful thinking 

Where does all the perfectly good food go when it isn't bought up? We asked the foodies at the Food and Wine Expo what they thought about food waste and the prospects of eating rescued food in the near future.

Erin Cheatham of the Southside is in retail.

Would you be more or less likely to go to a restaurant that served rescued food? More. It is more creative. It will be an interesting taste because they have to be more creative with what they make. It is a good way to preserve food and not waste it. You can go through trashcans nowadays and see all the food that is wasted and that is just sad. You can make a dish out of that.

How big of a problem do you think food waste is? I would say it is pretty huge because I drive past the lines every day. It is sad. You see people throw out food from restaurants, leftover food, so it is pretty huge.

In an ideal world, where do you think that extra food would end up? It's still good food. Someone would eat it.

Do you do anything personally to make sure you are not wasting food? I do seconds. I scrape off the plates and you can make different dishes with the food. I make casseroles of some of them.

Adrianne Dabney of the Northside is in marketing.

What do you think of when you hear the term "food waste"? I think of heartbreak. There's so many people out there that are hungry. We've got an abundance of food in a lot of places. I feel like there has got to be a better way that we can share that instead of wasting it.

Would you be more or less likely to frequent a restaurant that was using "rescued" food? I think more likely. I saw a documentary about how produce is thrown away because it doesn't look a certain way. It was a shame. Even bakeries with day-old bread can get it to someone who needs it.

I think everybody has some skin in the game when it comes to it. A lot of times we tend to be ignorant of different things. I think education would be a good way to help increase the effort in helping people.

In an ideal world, where would the extra food end up? It is still good, so I would say the homeless community, those who just don't have the means to get the fresh produce they need or get food in general. There are families out there, even in our own backyard, that are struggling. Ideally, as locally as possible and if that can grow so it goes where needed from there, even better.

Do you do anything personally to make sure you are not wasting food? Yes. I try to eat at home a lot. Whenever we cook something and have leftovers we make it a priority to eat that before we go out to eat or have to throw it away. That is where we start. Unfortunately things go bad before you eat them, which sucks. You always have the best intentions.

Paul Gorman of near Patty Jewett is a wine sales consultant.

What do you think of food waste? Obviously, we waste too much food in this country. We need to shop more carefully and use what we buy.

Would you be more or less likely to frequent a restaurant that was using rescued food? I would be fine with it either way. I think if you are paying top dollar then you maybe want something a little different, because you are looking at the plating, the taste, the visual impact of the food, but typically I would be fine with that.

How big of a problem do you think food waste is and who has the responsibility for doing something about it? I think that is everyone. Consumers and restaurateurs, all of us.

In an ideal world, where would the extra food end up? In our country it obviously needs to end up with people who are hungry or who are homeless. If there is food beyond that then it can go beyond our borders. There are lots of hungry people in the world.

Do you do anything personally to try not to waste food? Just be conscientious about what I buy. I think people should try not to buy impulsively, and not just buy things because they go on sale, but be aware of what you are buying.