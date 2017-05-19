Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Welcome Carbonneau's Kitchen to the local food truck scene 

By

Tools

click to enlarge COURTESY CARBONNEAU'S KITCHEN
  • Courtesy Carbonneau's Kitchen

On April 11, Richard and Aimee Carbonneau opened a new food truck, Carbonneau's Kitchen (330-9557, facebook.com/Carbonneaus), specializing in sub sandwiches, especially cheesesteaks. Richard, a Boston native, has been in food service for 32 years, starting at a New Hampshire pizzeria. He came to the Springs 25 years ago while in the Army. He also ran an Army-Air Force Exchange food court for four years.

"Military installations have a higher health and safety standard," says Richard. While he's kept busy over the years, he says he's dreamed of owning his own business for some time. He's collected recipes from years of work experience and refined them, adding his own flair. While the Carbonneaus are still experimenting with different vendors, they've started a tentative schedule, splitting their week between the VA Hospital at Centennial and Fillmore, NaturaLeaf at Tejon and Mill Street, and Heidi's Sports Bar and Grill at Barnes and Oro Blanco.


More Food News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Food News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation