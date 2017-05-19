Welcome Carbonneau's Kitchen to the local food truck scene 

click to enlarge Courtesy Carbonneau's Kitchen

On April 11, Richard and Aimee Carbonneau opened a new food truck, Carbonneau's Kitchen (330-9557, facebook.com/Carbonneaus), specializing in sub sandwiches, especially cheesesteaks. Richard, a Boston native, has been in food service for 32 years, starting at a New Hampshire pizzeria. He came to the Springs 25 years ago while in the Army. He also ran an Army-Air Force Exchange food court for four years.

"Military installations have a higher health and safety standard," says Richard. While he's kept busy over the years, he says he's dreamed of owning his own business for some time. He's collected recipes from years of work experience and refined them, adding his own flair. While the Carbonneaus are still experimenting with different vendors, they've started a tentative schedule, splitting their week between the VA Hospital at Centennial and Fillmore, NaturaLeaf at Tejon and Mill Street, and Heidi's Sports Bar and Grill at Barnes and Oro Blanco.