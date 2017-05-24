Welcome to summer in Colorado Springs 

click to enlarge Robert Mitchell/Sleepless Art Photography

As kids, we stared out the windows during those last spring days of school in anticipation of a season of freedom and adventure known as summer. Here in our 300 days of Colorado sunshine, we're lucky. Even though the season doesn't officially begin until June 21, we've already had that vibrant sun heating us up, plenty of opportunities to slather on sunscreen and get excited about the next couple months of outdoor bliss.

At the Indy, we started to get excited last month, as planning for our annual Summer Guide got underway. In the upcoming pages you'll find area travel advice, pitcher-cocktail recipes from local mixologists, a calendar of quirky events, music and film offerings, a bicycle guide and a boatload more, including our playful page design.

What started out as a silly action movie poster idea for our cover design quickly devolved into hours of a slaphappy, prop-filled photo shoot. And at the end of the day, we couldn't choose just one cover image. So for the first time in our history, we've decided to feature three separate Independent covers in one week.

A shout out of gratitude to our partners in this project: First, to the man behind the camera, Robert Mitchell of Sleepless Art Photography, and a co-founder of the local outdoor-based nonprofit UpaDowna. Robert is a self-taught photographer with a passion for all types of art. "I especially love conceptual photography to communicate a story through a single image," he says.

And then our model, our mascot, our Superhero of the Summer Guide, Kirk Schipke: Kirk moved here in 1998 and enjoys quintessential Colorado Springs summer activities like biking, golfing and hiking and is known for hosting out-of-this-world charitable-donation parties. This summer, you can seek him out on one of the many great pub patios around town.

On that note, head into the warmth, and whether it's the mountains or the patio calling you ... GO!