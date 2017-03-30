Header Promo Spot
March 30, 2017

Western Omelette celebrates 25 years of kitschy Southwest diner bliss 

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Western Omelette’s owner and manager didn’t return our calls over a two-week period to talk to us about the significance of the occasion and history of the eatery. Party foul aside, we can infer plenty from its clear popularity across a wide demographic, from bikers to businessmen — and from a couple of meals we enjoyed inside the kitschy Southwestern-decor space.

Farmers Brothers coffee ($2.60) establishes a diner-norm tone, but both a breakfast quesadilla ($9.70) and huevos rancheros ($9.70) show a little more flair than typical renditions, each with a bright chorizo influence. The locally famous green chile earns its acclaim with sizable orange habanero bits suspended in the gravy-textured sauce, lending flavor, not just heat. A slopper ($9.90) takes a unique turn in that crisp french fries compose the base, not a bun, and bison meat’s available for $2 more; mine’s cooked beautifully med-rare. As is a 10-ounce ribeye ($16.20), cleanly flavored and dished with a couple eggs and soft-middled hash.

