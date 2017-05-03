When technology meets artistry 

With technology integrated into every aspect of daily life, what is its impact on creativity and artistic expression? We ask locals what they think about the growing relationship between technology and the arts.

Amanda Stoke of central Colorado Springs is a gallery manager.

What does the term "digital arts" mean to you? When I think of the digital arts, I think of any art that is created from the ground up using a computer.

Do you think technology has had a positive or negative impact on the arts as a whole? I think that any form of creation is good and expansive of creativity. I can see how people might think it's taking away from the process, but that's a really limiting perception of what creation is.

Do you consider art created with technology to be real art? Yes, because it is still creation from some inspired place.

What is your favorite style of art? I can't pigeonhole myself to any one style of art. It's anything that evokes emotion in me and inspires me to create.

Sole Junkie of downtown is a bicycle shop owner.

What does the term "digital arts" mean to you? It's any creative process done using a variety of techniques on a computer and ready for mass production.

Do you think technology has had a positive or negative impact on the arts as a whole? I think it's had a positive impact because it's created different artists. Some people can't paint for shit, but put them on Photoshop and they're absolute masters.

Do you consider art created with technology to be real art? That's the dichotomy in art. It's all a matter of perspective. I think it has given a whole new group of artists a medium they can call their own.

What is your favorite work of digital art? Anything by Mike T Artworks. Everything he touches is gold — he's the poster child for Wacom tablets and Corel [Painter]. He does everything from traditional to digital.

Patty Byloff of the Broadmoor area is a waiter and tax preparer.

What does the term "digital arts" mean to you? It means images created with many forms of media and sometimes manipulated to get the effect the artist is looking for.

Do you think technology has had a positive or negative impact on the arts as a whole?I think it has had a positive effect. Artists can do so much more; there really are no limits to what they can create.

Do you consider art created with technology to be real art? Yes, it is real art. It is a new form of media and the artist still has to master the technique.

What is your favorite work of digital art? My favorite work would be my own.