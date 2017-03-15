Wild Adriatic is the dead-on power soul 

click to enlarge Wild Adriatic, "Feel"

NYC-based trio Wild Adriatic describe their music as “power soul,” and for once a genre label is dead-on in describing an artist. On, Travis Gray’s assured vocals and aggressive, wah-wah-laden guitar lines are perfectly supported by Rich Derbyshire’s kinetic basslines, taut and assured drumming from Mateo Vosganian, and, on three cuts, a blistering horn section.The groove is deep on tracks like “Runnin’ Thru,” and Gray displays his impressive pipes without showboating. He’s also an estimable guitarist with a keen sense of how to evoke a ‘70s vibe that’s equal parts funky and rocking, and he does so without coming off overly retro. Uptempo tracks alternate with the sultry slow burn of cuts like “Chasing a Ghost.” If Mountain or Cactus had made music for blaxploitation films, they might’ve sounded like Wild Adriatic.The Heavy, The New Mastersounds, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings