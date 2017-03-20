William Basinski brings listeners into the light 

click to enlarge William Basinski, "A Shadow in Time"

On Sept. 11, 2001, New York ambient composer William Basinski was re-recording deteriorating analog tapes of earlier music when the twin towers fell a few blocks away. The resulting album, titled, had a faraway, lonely sound, as though listeners were eavesdropping on World War I.Now comes,, the composer’s latest effort, which consists of two 20-minute tracks. Against all odds, Basinski manages to recapture traces of those fading, distant sounds on an album that occupies a comparatively brighter space. “For David Robert Jones,” his eulogy to David Bowie, opens the album on a decidedly somber note. But by presenting it alongside the title track — with its hopeful, decidedly Eno-esque sheen — Basinski brings listeners out of grief and into the light.Philip Glass, Brian Eno, Fennesz