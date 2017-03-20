Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 20, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

William Basinski brings listeners into the light 

By

Tools

click to enlarge William Basinski, "A Shadow in Time"
  • William Basinski, "A Shadow in Time"
On Sept. 11, 2001, New York ambient composer William Basinski was re-recording deteriorating analog tapes of earlier music when the twin towers fell a few blocks away. The resulting album, titled The Disintegration Loops, had a faraway, lonely sound, as though listeners were eavesdropping on World War I.

Now comes, A Shadow in Time, the composer’s latest effort, which consists of two 20-minute tracks. Against all odds, Basinski manages to recapture traces of those fading, distant sounds on an album that occupies a comparatively brighter space. “For David Robert Jones,” his eulogy to David Bowie, opens the album on a decidedly somber note. But by presenting it alongside the title track — with its hopeful, decidedly Eno-esque sheen — Basinski brings listeners out of grief and into the light.
File next to: Philip Glass, Brian Eno, Fennesz

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation