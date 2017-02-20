Willodean's Americana authenticity 

Wilodean. "Awesome Life Decisions: Side One"

Willodean’s roots go back to the mid-2000s, when the LA-based Randy & the Bloody Lovelies straddled Americana and power pop with songwriting that recalled another Randy (Newman) in its inventive wordplay and wicked yet subtle humor. Predictably, in a market dominated by Coldplay, 50 Cent, Hilary Duff and Eminem, the group sank without a trace. More than a decade later, Bloody Lovelies Randy Wooten and Eric Holden have resurfaced as two-thirds of Willodean, ceding frontman duties to Nashville-bred singer Abbie Huxley. Standout tracks oninclude “Don’t Give Up,” which explicitly recalls Hunky Dory-era Bowie, while the judicious use of synthesizer on “Devil & Me” conjures thoughts of Wings’ Band on the Run. This six-song EP — the first of four such planned releases — brings modern rock sheen to Holden’s melodic songwriting, with a winning undercurrent of Americana authenticity.David Bowie, Todd Rundgren, Ben Folds