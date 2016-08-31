Willy's launches high tea time; Trapper's fires a shot 

Willy's teacup

Maria Uribe and her husband Rick, who've operated Another Man's Treasure consignment shop at 3970 Sinton Road for the past 12 years, took over ownership of Willy's Emporium British Shoppe (2403 W. Colorado Ave., willysemporium.com) in March. But just this month they've launched a high tea service in the newly redecorated English Rose Tea Room.

Guests can still visit the retail market for imported grocery items and gifts during normal hours, but now from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Maria, originally from Brighton, England, serves food and drink in a cozy five-table space. Resos recommended.

"The reason why our tearoom is unique and different from the others — Miramont Castle, Glen Eyrie — is our menu is traditionally British," she says, "down to the tea served, PG Tips, which is the most popular tea drunk in England."

A $20 platter for one (or $25 includes a few extra items for two, or $22 gains a gluten-free selection) arrives as a three-tiered construct. The bottom layer hosts finger sandwiches (an egg salad and cream cheese cucumber) and a pork sausage puff pastry roll. The second features house-baked scones served with clotted cream and jam. And the top highlights Victorian spongecake filled with whipped cream and strawberry jam, and British tea cake (the only part not made in-house).

Maria says guests may also order any of the above à la carte, and she also offers decaf tea as well as premium Darvilles of Windsor tea.

Trapper's hullabaloo

As detailed in a May 20 liquor and beer licensing board meeting, Trapper's Rendezvous (5905 Corporate Drive, trappersbar.com) owner Mark Herman, a former Sonic manager and franchisee, had his liquor license suspended for 45 days, with 31 days held in abeyance for one year, conditional on there being no further violations, and 14 active days that were served May 22 to June 5.

The suspension occurred due to an incident at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 12. Herman had consumed alcohol and was in the reastaurant's DJ booth, when a Sysco employee used the regular lock box to enter the premises and make his delivery. No patrons or employees were present, but DVR footage shows an exchange during which an apparently startled Herman points a firearm at the Sysco rep, then discharges it into the ceiling. To his credit, Herman does later apologize outside on the loading dock, and his attorney notes how he has since sought both psychological and alcohol counseling and completed an advanced firearm safety class.

In addition to the liquor suspension, Herman was charged with two misdemeanors; one was dismissed by the DA and Herman pled guilty to the other, receiving a deferred sentence in early July and paying $168.50 in court fees.