Welcome to the Winter 2016 Education Guide, full of resources that will help you learn more about educational opportunities and institutions in our region. For this Ed Guide, we've once again reached out to trusted community members to have them share their expertise on topics that affect our students and provide valuable, first-hand information for our readers.

Thank you to the following:

Deborah Thornton of Imagination Celebration for giving us the insight on why STEAM education prepares students so well for college and life.

Janet Karnes of the Suicide Prevention Partnership for a piece on recognizing the difference between "normal" teen angst and depression and possible suicidal tendencies.

Additionally, a slew of local students pursuing all different levels of higher education have given us their feedback and advice on being in the thick of it at various institutions.

Please read on, and remember, never stop learning!