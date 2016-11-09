Zero-emissions plan urged 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A coalition of organizations is urging the state Department of Public Health and Environment to pump the $61.3 million Colorado received from the settlement of the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal into a "zero-emission transportation future."

"Colorado is at the forefront of clean electricity production and electrification provides far greater opportunities for air quality improvement than investments in new fossil fuel vehicles," Conservation Colorado said in a release. The money should be used to fund electric vehicle charging stations and to electrify trucks and buses, it said.