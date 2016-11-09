November 09, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Zero-emissions plan urged 

By

Tools

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A coalition of organizations is urging the state Department of Public Health and Environment to pump the $61.3 million Colorado received from the settlement of the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal into a "zero-emission transportation future."

"Colorado is at the forefront of clean electricity production and electrification provides far greater opportunities for air quality improvement than investments in new fossil fuel vehicles," Conservation Colorado said in a release. The money should be used to fund electric vehicle charging stations and to electrify trucks and buses, it said.

More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    "Support our Community" @ Yoga Mountain Shadows

    • Sat., Nov. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. $15 suggested donation
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Red, White, and Blues to Honor our Vets Day at Whislte Pig Brewing @ Whistle Pig Brewing Co.

    • Fri., Nov. 11, 6-11 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    Christmas Party of the Year @ The Mansion

    • Wed., Nov. 16, 6:30-10 p.m. $10 with an unwrapped children's toy/book

  • Pikes Peak Neighbors Charity Auction @ Academy Hotel Best Western

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 10 a.m. $20

  • The Affinity Concert @ Ivywild School

    • Wed., Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation