Music, theater, Territory Days and more from this week's event calendar

Falseyedols calls itself a "conscious movement of artists," having produced everything from music to visual art to clothing. Their debut album — and tonight's performance — features Stoney Bertz, D Stylz, 2 Fly and eLiMenCe.Following the release, stick around for a regular Word Wednesdays open mic.This is a tough but worthwhile play, following the moral struggle of a woman who captures her attempted rapist. It blurs the lines between justice and revenge, bringing up hard human truths. If you need another reason to go, know that a portion of proceeds benefits Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area and Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado.A local favorite summer festival for a reason, Territory Days has something for all ages and interests. As per usual, enjoy beer gardens, live music, kids' activities, and a huge craft and vendor fair. Things to look forward to this year: live blacksmithing and Wild West gunfights. Yeehaw!Before you panic, no you don't need to wear a tuxedo. Just enjoy the food, drink and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the WildHeart Foundation, which works to enrich the lives of animals in captivity. Something neat: The foundation makes toys for captive animals out of recycled fire hose, and they'll show you how.