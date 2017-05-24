Search

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Arts / Entertainment

Music, theater, Territory Days and more from this week's event calendar

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 8:20 AM

24 Wednesday

click to enlarge image3.png
Falseyedols Album Release

Falseyedols calls itself a "conscious movement of artists," having produced everything from music to visual art to clothing. Their debut album — and tonight's performance — features Stoney Bertz, D Stylz, 2 Fly and eLiMenCe.
Following the release, stick around for a regular Word Wednesdays open mic.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Tremors Nightclub, 112 N. Nevada Ave., respectthemic.com.



25 Thursday


click to enlarge funkyexcast3.png
Extremities

This is a tough but worthwhile play, following the moral struggle of a woman who captures her attempted rapist. It blurs the lines between justice and revenge, bringing up hard human truths. If you need another reason to go, know that a portion of proceeds benefits Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area and Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m., Sundays, 4 p.m.; through May 28, Funky Little Theater Company, 2109 Templeton Gap Road, $11-$15, funkylittletheater.org.

27 Saturday


click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo
42nd Annual Territory Days

A local favorite summer festival for a reason, Territory Days has something for all ages and interests. As per usual, enjoy beer gardens, live music, kids' activities, and a huge craft and vendor fair. Things to look forward to this year: live blacksmithing and Wild West gunfights. Yeehaw!
May 27-29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Old Colorado City, free to attend, shopoldcoloradocity.com.



30 Tuesday


click to enlarge wildheart-logo.png
Tigers & Tuxedos

Before you panic, no you don't need to wear a tuxedo. Just enjoy the food, drink and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the WildHeart Foundation, which works to enrich the lives of animals in captivity. Something neat: The foundation makes toys for captive animals out of recycled fire hose, and they'll show you how. 7-10 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $40-$50, thewildheartfoundation.org.




Find even more weekly listings in each Wednesday issue of the Indy, and submit your own events here.

