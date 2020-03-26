STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Peak Radar opens virtual portal to local arts scene

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Among the many virtual goodies offered: 45 Degree Gallery in Old Colorado City has uploaded video interviews of some of its contributing artists. - 45 DEGREE GALLERY
  • 45 Degree Gallery
  • Among the many virtual goodies offered: 45 Degree Gallery in Old Colorado City has uploaded video interviews of some of its contributing artists.

On March 26, Peak Radar, a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, rolled out a new section of its website that offers virtual content from local artists and organizations. Peak Radar has been an online calendar and marketing asset for the arts scene for years, and is now pivoting its focus to accommodate the scene's new needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many venues have been closed, events cancelled, and the stay-at-home order enacted by  Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 has made it difficult for artists and creatives to share their work with a broad audience.

"We can always look to our artists for innovation and adaptation," said Andy Vick, executive director of the cultural office, in a news release. "Across the United States, artists are adapting by exploring digital opportunities to perform, teach, and inspire. Here in the Pikes Peak region, we began seeing new live streaming cultural experiences in the very first days after the social distancing process began. ... The internet has suddenly become the new stage."

Go to peakradar.com/virtual to see a full offering of art exhibits, artist interviews, stage plays, classes, kids' activities, live-streamed concerts and more.

