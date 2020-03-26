Peak Radar opens virtual portal to local arts scene

click to enlarge
45 Degree Gallery
Among the many virtual goodies offered: 45 Degree Gallery in Old Colorado City has uploaded video interviews of some of its contributing artists.
On March 26, Peak Radar, a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, rolled out a new section of its website
that offers virtual content from local artists and organizations. Peak Radar has been an online calendar and marketing asset for the arts scene for years, and is now pivoting its focus to accommodate the scene's new needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many venues have been closed, events cancelled, and the stay-at-home order enacted by Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 has made it difficult for artists and creatives to share their work with a broad audience.
"We can always look to our artists for innovation and adaptation," said Andy Vick, executive director of the cultural office, in a news release. "Across the United States, artists are adapting by exploring digital opportunities to perform, teach, and inspire. Here in the Pikes Peak region, we began seeing new live streaming cultural experiences in the very first days after the social distancing process began. ... The internet has suddenly become the new stage."
Go to peakradar.com/virtual
to see a full offering of art exhibits, artist interviews, stage plays, classes, kids' activities, live-streamed concerts and more.