Fine Arts Center and Colorado College to fund collaborative projects

As we find ourselves still confined under a stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, many have used their isolation to explore creative projects. At G44 Gallery, for instance, a new online exhibit called COVID Creations
shares the work of artists under quarantine.
Now, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, in conjunction with CC’s Performing Arts Department, has announced an extra incentive for folks creating artwork from home. More than that: They are encouraging collaborative creativity in this era of social distancing.
The new program, 3x3 Projects, will fund “creative collaborations from isolation,” according to a press release, meaning at least three artists specializing in different disciplines or mediums should work together (albeit at least 6 feet apart) on a joint project. A panel composed of FAC and CC staff, plus members of the arts community, will choose seven projects from a pool of applicants, and each of those projects will receive $3,000 toward their completion. Funding will come from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Grant for Southwest Arts and Culture, Performing Arts at CC and CC’s Cultural Attractions Fund.
“Projects will initially premiere on the FAC website,” the release says, “but artists are encouraged to consider how the project can be actualized outside of the digital realm at some point in the future.”
The press release lists these additional requirements:
Projects should:
- Involve three or more individuals, each working in different creative arenas
- Draw inspiration from or tell a story relevant to the Rocky Mountain West or Southwest regions
- Culminate in a digital/virtual experience lasting between 5–10 minutes
- Be completed and ready for premiere in summer 2020
Projects do not need to be about or provide commentary on the COVID-19 crisis.
The application window opens April 15 and closes May 1. Artists should apply through the FAC website
, where they can also find more detailed entry information.