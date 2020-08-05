Black Lives Create Fest brings together 30 Black artists 

click to enlarge Sabrina Bockstanz

A community art sale benefiting the Empowerment Solidarity Network, Poetry 719 and the Chinook Center. (Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., will accept donation pieces starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 16);

The creation of a new BLM mural behind Platte Furniture;

Live music, stage performances, poetry readings and speeches;

A variety of local food trucks.

In March 2015, Nobel Prize-winning novelist, essayist and professor Toni Morrison wrote inthat in challenging times, artists must refuse to remain silent.“This is precisely the time when artists go to work,” she wrote in a piece for the progressive magazine’s 150th anniversary edition. “There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”Five years and five months later, 30 area Black artists, creatives, makers and businesses will speak, write, demonstrate and celebrate — and in turn help the community heal. The inaugural Black Lives Create Fest will be held in the Knob Hill neighborhood, home of the Knobhill Urban Arts District (KHUA).Black vendors will sell original works of art, goods, services and talents, according to the Black Lives Create Fest Facebook page. Proceeds from all sales go directly to the artist, maker or vendor, who paid no vending fees to participate.The festival is also expected to include:The festival is being presented by the Knobhill Urban Arts District, Non Book Club Book Club and Art by Jasmine Dillavou, with the sponsorship and support of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Bee Vradenburg Foundation, Kreuser Gallery, Springs Ensemble Theater and KHUA. Masks and social distancing will be required for this outdoor event.