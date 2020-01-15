MLK Day celebrations at Colorado College, plus more events this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Colorado College

MLK Day Celebration

Loonees Comedy Showcase

click to enlarge Courtesy First Friday Fandom

COSine Science Fiction Convention

Chinese New Year Celebration

click to enlarge Courtesy CSCCI

Artist Night

For 25 years, celebrants of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. have gathered together to honor the activist every year on the third Monday in January. The government holiday has been designated as “a day on, not a day off” in reference to the acts of service performed each year.Colorado College will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of events featuring an “All People’s Breakfast,” complete with speakers and performances, a march to a brief rally in Acacia Park, additional speakers, and an evening performance by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble.Frank Lytle, a member of the Colorado Springs NAACP, explains why it remains important to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.“Dr. King was an activist and he was a pastor,” says Lytle. “He was both solidly nonviolent and revolutionary at the same time. He will forever be known as one of the world’s greatest orators and scholars, despite so many attempts to defame him.” Lytle says it is more important than ever to remember his message and pass it on to new generations.Sit-down tables at the breakfast are sold out, but overflow seating may still be available, and folks can watch a live feed at Worner Center or find the stream on the college’s website. Attending at the Worner Center offers the added benefit of visiting exhibit tables which include voter registration, a U.S. Census table and opportunities to visit with the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.“The most rewarding aspect is the opportunity to come together with so many community leaders, educators and organizational representatives to lift the life and legacy of one so dedicated to civil rights, excellence and public service in the person of Dr. King,” says Lytle.Asked what concerns the community needs to address with regard to diversity, inclusion and challenges faced by people of color in Colorado Springs, Lytle says: “We have been challenged for years by low numbers of high-ranking city staff and leaders, by disproportionate police contact and police overreach, and by troubling incidents like the shootings of Jesse Garcia and De’Von Bailey. Colorado Springs seems like a beautiful place in which to live, but it can be ugly depending upon what your ZIP code is and depending on the color of your skin. This would concern Dr. King and should concern us all.”Have you burned through all the best comedy specials on Netflix? No problem! You can watch incredible live stand-up — and lots of it — right here in Colorado Springs. Loonees Comedy Corner brings you a night of comedy and the opportunity to sample a variety of comedians in one show. The new comedy showcase, headlined by Derrick Stroup, will include 10 different performances. Support a time-tested favorite or discover a new comedian you can’t live without. Tickets are only $10 and the two-item minimum is a breeze to hit without going broke.COSine is a con like no other, taking a deep dive into the enchanted realms of science-fiction literature and introducing attendees to the authors who drive their imaginations wild. For three days, attendees will find dozens of unique events tailored to sci-fi readers. Highlights include a panel on the technology of author Robert A. Heinlein; creative roundtables on art; costuming and writing; discussions on navigating the ups and downs of writing scientifically accurate sci-fi; and plenty of lighthearted fun. Saturday will offer an author reception and mass autographing session, as well.The Chinese lunar calendar designates 2020 as the Year of the Earth Rat, and the Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute is welcoming the community to join them in celebration as the welcome the new year. The one-day event is now in its 19th year in the city, and CSCCI has ensured that it is packed with fun activities for families and those interested in learning more about Chinese culture. Attendees can shop Asian wares at the event’s Chinatown, taste different foods from Asian food vendors and sip on tea at the teahouse. There will also be a lion dance, martial arts demonstrations, dancing, singing and games including table tennis.Third Space Coffee gives artists of all mediums a place to roam with its after-hours art night, welcoming creators to share their interpretation of a set theme. The theme for January is “labels,” so if you want to participate, be ready to share what moves you about the term through spoken word, screen, canvas or however you choose to express the idea. There is no obligation to participate as an artist, you’re more than welcome to visit and enjoy the work of others. Arrive before 6 p.m. to secure your favorite beverage before the barista shuts down for the show. Light refreshments will follow the event.