Documentary delves into the life of journalist Molly Ivins, plus more events this week

click to enlarge Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Screening – Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

click to enlarge Courtesy Fountain Community Theater

Give 'Em Hell, Harry!!!

Haute Chocolate Hop

click to enlarge Courtesy Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Mega Glow Fitness Party

click to enlarge TrendZ Fitness Events

In trying political times, levity and dark humor do a lot to lift the hearts of a frustrated populace. Humor was an antidote that the late Molly Ivins — a political columnist and the subject of the 2019 documentary Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins — dispensed in heavy doses throughout her career, much to the chagrin of her subjects and the delight of her audience.On Feb. 15, Jim Hightower, who worked with Ivins for three decades, will speak at a screening of this documentary. Not only will he discuss Ivins and her legacy, but also the challenges faced by media in the age of Trump.Raise Hell includes commentary by well-known journalists like Dan Rather, Rachel Maddow and Victor Navasky, who discuss Ivins’ work as a journalist and the refreshing perspective her commentary brought to the field. Director Janice Engel also packs the film with clips of Ivins’ hilarious insights on politicians across the liberal/conservative spectrum, and her appearances on a wide range of television programs and talk shows. A self-proclaimed “liberal,” Ivins still used a mostly even hand to “speak truth to power,” lampooning progressives, conservatives and even fellow journalists with her amusingly blunt, often ruthless observations on their intelligence and morality.Ivins worked her way up from taking complaints and working as the sewer editor of the Houston Chronicle to covering politics for The New York Times and publishing her columns nationwide. She even did a stint in Denver, though it seems her time in Colorado was more of a punishment than an accomplishment for the résumé. That is likely due to her personal motto — “raise hell” — a phrase that featured prominently in her behavior, interviews and personal correspondence.The film makes it evident: Had Ivins not decided on a career in journalism, she would have been at home on any standup stage — and probably no less hated by those who found themselves targeted by her sniper-precision wit.Ivins traveled with politicians from both sides of the aisle, tossed back beers with the “good ol’ boys” and supported a variety of causes as an activist. She collected both accolades and death threats, was beloved and loathed, and was a powerhouse presence in political media. Raise Hell is a refreshing, timely and entertaining examination of her life and food for thought in today’s climate of politicians versus the media.Fountain Community Theater presents Give ’Em Hell, Harry, a one-man show based on the book of the same name by Samuel Gallu. Actor Patrick Neill tells the story of the man who became the 33rd president of the United States amidst a brutal global conflict, and changed the world forever. The play touches on Harry Truman’s life before the presidency, his difficult decision to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and his life beyond the public eye. The show will run for two weekends, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit community theater.If you love First Friday, you’re in for a real treat this weekend — and we mean that literally. Pick up a $10 Chocolate Passport and enjoy sweet signature desserts at participating art galleries and local businesses throughout downtown Colorado Springs. Collect eight different stamps on your passport and you’ll be entered to win a $50 gift card. Visit all 14 locations and receive two entries. Delicious offerings include handmade chocolates, gourmet hot chocolate, scones, pudding cups and other delightful concoctions. Invite the special someone in your life and make it a perfect date night, or gather the crew and turn it into a rambling adventure party.Creative arts meet the great outdoors at Cripple Creek’s annual Ice Festival. For one week, the streets of the small mining town come alive with frozen works of art chipped, scraped and chainsawed from enormous blocks of ice by talented sculptors. This year’s theme is “Carver’s Choice,” which means attendees will get to witness the unfettered inspiration of the participants. The sculptures will be up throughout the week; however, vendors and other activities will only run Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 15-16. You can meet the sculptors, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and sip wine during a special afternoon session at the Heritage Center that runs fromEndorphins and music collide in this massive blacklight fitness party that trades the cold, sterile lights of the gym for a nightclub setting and all your favorite jams. Slide into your brightest spandex, slather on the deodorant and dance away the stresses of the week with a whole group of brand new best friends. High-energy instructors will be teaching MixxedFit, SocaFit and Zumba during the party, so you’ll get to sample several dance workout styles for the price of a drop-in yoga class or a fancy cocktail. Shine on, you crazy diamonds!