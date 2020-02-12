Feel the love with these Valentine’s week events

click to enlarge Courtesy CVAE

Sanctuary

Valentine’s Day Party

Zombie Prom

Valentine’s Evening in Nature

League of Women Voters 75th Anniversary

Strong arguments can be made that Valentine’s Day is a completely commercial holiday. However, it can also be argued that the world as a whole is definitely in need of a lot more love. Perhaps, however corporate the roots of the holiday’s current iteration might be, it’s not so bad to have a day devoted to love.Love certainly plays an important role in this weekend’s performance of, a concert by the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, led by conductor and founder Deborah Jenkins Teske.tackles themes of displacement, disconnection, loss and refuge. With the latest travel restrictions put in place by the United States, the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, and the consistent warnings from scientists around the world about climate change and the inevitable climate refugees who will be created by it,becomes a timely reminder of the role and responsibility of the privileged in showing kindness, empathy — and, yes, love — for those who are suffering.The music ofencompasses six centuries of work. Each piece was written by a different composer and all explore themes of loss, exile, home and longing. Included in the afternoon’s program will be a performance of “To the Hands,” a moving, empathic piece written by award-winning composer Caroline Shaw as a 21st-century response to Buxtehude’s “Membra Jesu Nostri.” “Membra” is a Christian composition written in 1680 that focuses on the suffering of Jesus Christ. Each cantata correlates to an area of Christ’s body. Shaw’s piece was written in response to Buxtehude’s cantata on Christ’s hands — “Ad Manus” — with deep emphasis on comfort, embrace and solace. It was first performed in 2016 and has received much acclaim since its debut for its message of hope and acceptance.Other works in the performance include the folk and gospel hymn “Poor Wayfaring Stranger,” a song covered by well-known artists Emmylou Harris and Johnny Cash and the spiritual “Motherless Child,” which originated during the United States’ era of slavery.Are you a young adult looking for an inclusive space to celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend? Inside Out Youth Services is welcoming everyone ages 13 to 22 to a fun and festive Valentine’s Day party where you can celebrate love with other like-minded people. Partners are welcome to come, and attendees will be treated to pizza, games and movies in a welcoming environment. If you aren’t attending, you can still show a little love of your own to party-goers by donating goodies.Sure, you’re happily dating or married to or in love with your person (or people), but that doesn’t mean you have to have a normal Valentine’s Day date night. Weirdos, goths, punks and all others who just want to have a macabre good time are invited to the Zodiac’s annual Zombie Prom. Dress up for a dark formal dance, break out the corn starch and food dye, and shuffle and groan your way to the bar for drink specials, a costume contest and music by deejays BatBoy and Agent 17.Fall deeper in love with nature — and your partner — during Bear Creek Nature Center’s Valentine’s Evening in Nature. You and your partner will take a lovely moonlit stroll through the park with lots of opportunities for holding gloved hands and snuggling to stay warm. The evening also includes a make-and-take keepsake activity, followed by hot chocolate and toasted s’mores. Online registration is required, so don’t wait until the last minute to sign up for this special date night.Valentine’s Day marks the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and the 75th anniversary of the League’s Pueblo chapter. The latter will be celebrating with a party at the El Pueblo History Museum this weekend, complete with cake and refreshments, and recognition for long-time members. The event is completely free and open to the public, so gather up all your favorite people and show some love for an organization that has worked hard to help women exercise the right to vote that their fore-mothers fought so hard to achieve.